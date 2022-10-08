ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Reading with a Rapper' uses rap lyrics to help teach reading and writing to young students

By Ashley Mackey via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRxHn_0iQubSmk00

Music and pop culture are everywhere and one national organization is on a mission to bring culture to the classroom.

The Reading with a Rapper program strives to teach reading and writing to kids using rap lyrics.

"We understand that Hip-Hop is the most listened-to music across the world. We understand kids are getting access to that more and more and faster," said Jarren Small, one of the co-founders of Reading with a Rapper. "So, we're not really trying to dismiss that. We're trying to create a balance of it to really give them a more efficient and effective way to try and take in information how they process it."

Leaders from the Houston-based group visited teachers and students at Crete Academy on Crenshaw to show them how the curriculum works and what students can expect from it.

"Music makes us come together as a team and as a family," said Antania Barker, a 5th grader at Crete Academy. "Every single day, when you wake up, everything makes music."

The event also featured music by the late rapper and Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle and a special dedication to him.

"It was a no brainer when we got the call and I think it just helps us continue the marathon that he was always talking about and then also continue his legacy and what he's done through his music to his community around and hopefully the country," said Small.

The learning doesn't just stop with the program's events.

Organizers say they're donating an eight-week Reading with a Rapper program to Crete Academy.

They're also donating a grant for the school to renovate a space on campus.

"My favorite part was probably where we got to look for similes, metaphors, idioms, stuff like that," said Andrew Ramirez, a 6th grader at Crete Academy.

Rapper Rapsody, who sits on the board of Reading with a Rapper, said she didn't have this curriculum when she was growing up, but understands how music has helped her development.

"It taught me how to be a great communicator," said Rapsody. "It taught me how to comprehend things and so, I know what it did for me and my development and I want to pour back into these kids so they can feel the same excitement and have an outlet."

"Even though you're having fun, you can also at the same time learn in a good manner," said Ramirez.

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Too Soon?: YG Drops Visuals For ‘How To Rob A Rapper’

With the release of his latest album, I GOT ISSUES this past Friday (Sept. 29), YG is looking to get some buzz going but already he’s getting blowback from the Hip-Hop community as they feel he might’ve gone about it the wrong way. For his visuals to the Mozzy and D3szn featured cut, “How To […] The post Too Soon?: YG Drops Visuals For ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rapsody
Person
Ashley
Person
Nipsey Hussle
TheDailyBeast

Pastor Placed on Leave After Risky ‘I Heart Hot Youth Pastors’ Go Viral Online

A student pastor at Fairview Baptist Church in Grier, South Carolina, has been placed on administrative leave following a controversial decision to hand out “i [heart] hot youth pastors” stickers to students. The decision came after a social media post led to some backlash online. “Our student pastor, Cory Wall, acknowledges that he made a poor decision and a mistake by making a sticker available that was offensive to some,” the church’s team posted on their website and Facebook page. This sticker backlash comes as churches around the world face sexual abuse scandals, with both the #MeToo and #ChurchToo movements still trending globally. Read it at Religion News Service
RELIGION
hotnewhiphop.com

Mannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-Hop

Mannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve. Mannie Fresh reflected on the state of hip-hop and where he believes the genre is headed during a recent interview with Vibe. Speaking with the outlet, the veteran musician explained that he feels artists need to understand the roots of the genre to move it forward.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Crete Academy
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Participates In Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Remix Challenge

In June of this year, Diddy and Bryson Tiller dropped their joint single “Gotta Move On.” The three-minute record featured a soothing beat accompanied by many drum beats. It fell into the category of R&B– a genre that Diddy is working his hardest to save. “I feel...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Says He’s ‘Kinda Nearing the End’ of Making Music — and He Wants to Become a Kindergarten Teacher

Call him Mr. Cudi! While getting spiced out on a new episode of Hot Ones, Kid Cudi opened up about where he sees his music career going, admitting that he doesn’t know if he will make music much longer. In fact, he said, he already has another career path in mind. While discussing aging in the world of hip-hop, Cudi said he feels like he’s “kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi,” citing other rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Eminem, and more, who have managed to keep their career going throughout the decades. “I feel like, I...
MUSIC
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy