Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
abc12.com
HS Football - Fenton at Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Linden came into Friday one win away from clinching the Stripes division for the first time, but Fenton stormed off to a 21-0 lead and didn't look back. The Tigers defeat the Eagles, 28-21. Despite the loss, Linden is still moving on to the Flint Metro League Championship game to face Goodrich next Saturday at 7 p.m. because they have more individual playoff points than Swartz Creek and Fenton.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Michigan State football's Jaden Mangham carted off field after tackle vs. Ohio State
Editor's note: Updated to reflect Mangham's condition after the game. EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s Jaden Mangham was taken off the field Saturday following a head-to-head collision with Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
Mel Tucker has much to prove as MSU's 2022 season continues to crumble
After four consecutive losses, Michigan State has to decide who to go forward with on its coaching staff...
WILX-TV
Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back
WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
Michigan gets bad news regarding WR Roman Wilson
What happened to Roman Wilson?Wilson has been solid so far in 2022. On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 6-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Wolverines will be without WR Roman Wilson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 7 on Oct. 7
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 6 of the 2022 football season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
WILX-TV
5,000 hand carved jack-o’-lanterns to light up Ingham County Fairgrounds
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of hand carved pumpkins will light up Mason Friday night. Friday is the first day of Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed, a family-friendly Halloween experience unlike any other in Michigan. Families can take a stroll through 5,000 hand carved pumpkins on display. There is also beverages, merchandise, games and a fire juggler on Saturdays.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
Comments / 0