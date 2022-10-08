Read full article on original website
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Prospective playoff field taking shape through Week 6
We are just under two weeks away from the cutoff for public schools and three for non-publics for the 2022 NJSIAA playoffs. The pressure is mounting . Below you can fund the latest high school United Power Rankings following the action in Week 6. The UPR is determined by combining...
Girls soccer: Can’t-miss games across New Jersey this week, Oct. 10-16
This season has been filled with unbelievable finishes and season-alerting wins. Now, it’s time to turn the page to this week and look at a new set of must-see games, including a few Top 20 showdowns. Check out the list below to see some of the best games to keep an eye on.
Can’t-miss boys soccer games for week of Oct. 10
It’s an exciting time to be a fan of high school boys soccer in the state of New Jersey. Most county and conference tournaments are in full swing this week, with both the Bergen County Tournament and Passaic County Tournament hosting its semifinal rounds this weekend. Regular-season matchups hold much more weight this week as power points and division titles are on the line.
Prized grid recruit, ‘Big Will’ may be best player most N.J. fans have never seen
The way Will Norman sees it, his story is far from written. Patiently waiting for his chance to get back on the field, the senior defensive end had a tough time sleeping Friday night knowing the next chapter would be written Saturday afternoon. But once in uniform and that first hit came, Norman was in his comfort zone.
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
N.J. native is on 6-day ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak
The reigning Jeopardy! champion is making New Jersey proud. Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is currently on a six-day winning streak in which he has amassed $162,080, securing him a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year. On Friday’s episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service...
HS Football Week 6 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.
Jets’ Breece Hall had historic breakout vs. Dolphins, is he the big-time weapon they’ve been waiting for?
Breece Hall had already been sprinting at full speed for 60 yards on Sunday afternoon when two Miami defenders tried to tackle the Jets’ rookie running back at the 20-yard line. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland bounced off Hall and fell to the ground. Cornerback Kader Kohou was more persistent....
Jets haven’t proven much yet, but this very real trend shows Robert Saleh’s young team is on right track
Something was different about the cheers that echoed through MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Jets pulled away from the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. The roars kept building the way they always do when it becomes apparent that victory is at hand. But it was more emotional and intense than just another celebration as if the fans were simultaneously savoring the moment and letting out years of pent-up frustration.
NFL・
NFL insider suggests Giants could be playoff-bound, praises Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll
Peter King knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Now an insider for NBC Sports, King rose through the ranks as New York Giants beat writer for Newsday from 1985 to 1989. In his latest Football America in Morning column, King made it quite...
NFL・
10 reasons why New Jersey is better than Wyoming
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
themontclairgirl.com
Where to Find the Best Empanadas in North Jersey
Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
Popular NJ country club opens its restaurant to the general public
BERNARDS — Looking for a new place to dine in New Jersey?. The Basking Ridge Country Club and Heritage Golf Group have opened XXVI Tavern. Located at the country club, nestled in Somerset Hills at 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, this 133-seat restaurant is open to club members as well as to the public.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
