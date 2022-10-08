ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Can’t-miss boys soccer games for week of Oct. 10

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of high school boys soccer in the state of New Jersey. Most county and conference tournaments are in full swing this week, with both the Bergen County Tournament and Passaic County Tournament hosting its semifinal rounds this weekend. Regular-season matchups hold much more weight this week as power points and division titles are on the line.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, NJ
Montgomery, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native is on 6-day ‘Jeopardy!’ winning streak

The reigning Jeopardy! champion is making New Jersey proud. Cris Pannullo, of Ocean City, is currently on a six-day winning streak in which he has amassed $162,080, securing him a spot in the Jeopardy! 2023 Tournament of Champions next year. On Friday’s episode, Ken Jennings asked Pannullo, a customer service...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Week 6 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?

It proved to be another big week for New Jersey high school football, with plenty of terrific performances from teams and players. Four quarterbacks made the most of their opportunities and threw for better than 300 yards, while 10 running backs eclipsed the 200-yard mark - including one that went for nearly 400 yards on the ground. There were plenty of receivers in excess of 100 yards in catches, while a host of defenders were swarming around the football to generate tackles, sacks and interceptions. And we can’t forget specials teams, too.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Tyler Anderson#Highschoolsports#Combat
NJ.com

Jets haven’t proven much yet, but this very real trend shows Robert Saleh’s young team is on right track

Something was different about the cheers that echoed through MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Jets pulled away from the Dolphins in the fourth quarter. The roars kept building the way they always do when it becomes apparent that victory is at hand. But it was more emotional and intense than just another celebration as if the fans were simultaneously savoring the moment and letting out years of pent-up frustration.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

N.J. reports 865 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate remains steady.

New Jersey on Monday reported another 865 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as transmission levels remain steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday, state health officials reported. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties

It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
ENVIRONMENT
themontclairgirl.com

Where to Find the Best Empanadas in North Jersey

Empanadas are an incredibly comforting + flavorful food. The origins of these breaded pockets trace back to Spain + Portugal, and the name derives from the Spanish word empanar — which means ‘to bread.’ They are typically either baked or fried and stuffed full of goodies like beef, spinach, chicken, and cheese. This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage month, we’ve rounded up some of the best spots locally to get empanadas — and luckily, North Jersey is full of some amazing, gooey, flavorful empanadas. Read on for some of the best empanadas — both savory and sweet — in North Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy