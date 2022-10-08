Read full article on original website
Haverford High School’s Olivia Cieslak is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 10-16)
The sophomore runner finished first at the recent Paul Short Run Brown race with a school record time of 17:42, and helping the Fords to place sixth as a team. She also finished first at the Unionville 2-Mile Bash this fall by a wide margin. Last spring, she finished first in the girls 800 meter run at the PIAA District 1 3A track championships, and was part of the 4×400 relay that won a medal. Off the track, she has participated in Best Buddies, and now is involved with an organization called Haverford Against Hunger.
Boys Cross Country: Patrick Lawson keeps Haverford’s Delcos streak alive
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Patrick Lawson admitted feeling a little pressure as he lined up for the start of the 58th Delaware County cross country championships Saturday at Rose Tree Park. As the top runner for Haverford a lot was expected of the All-Delco senior. The last three individual boys...
St. Joseph’s Prep puts it all together in win over rival La Salle
PHILADELPHIA >> After a sluggish first quarter that rained penalty flags, St. Joseph’s Prep found its groove and never got out of it, rolling to a 40-11 victory over rival La Salle at Franklin Field. The Hawks offense produced two 100-yard rushers in quarterback Samaj Jones and running back...
Defense rises for Avon Grove in shutout of Bishop Shanahan
WEST GROVE >> Saturday afternoon at a sun-splashed Avon Grove Stadium, the host Red Devils used a suffocating defense and a big day from backup quarterback Owen Yoder to win their third straight game as the Red Devils shutout Bishop Shanahan, 14-0, in a Ches-Mont League National Division game on Homecoming Day.
Football: Strath Haven secondary turns the tide in shutting down Ridley
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven secondary faced its biggest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came to ready to play. They intercepted sophomore quarterback...
Unionville, Henderson duos prevail at Ches-Mont Doubles Tournament
Westtown >> At the two Ches-Mont Girls Tennis Doubles Tournaments this weekend, the theme was repeat champions. A pair of twins, Unionville juniors Emma and Allie Stanislawczyk, captured their second consecutive Ches-Mont American Division doubles title Saturday. One day earlier, the West Chester Henderson duo of senior Kaitlyn Evans and...
Mercury roundup (Oct. 8): Methacton’s Hana Nouaime, Alice Liange win PAC doubles championship
Top-seeded Hana Nouaime and Alice Liange — the reigning PIAA Class 3A doubles champions — won the Pioneer Athletic Conference doubles championship for Methacton at Perkiomen Valley. Nouaime and Liange defeated Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore and Alexis Luo with a pair of 6-1 sets in the semis before outdueling...
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Oct. 7th): Methacton puts two doubles teams in PAC semifinals
PAC Doubles: Methacton placed a pair of teams in the semifinals on Friday. Defending PIAA 3A champs Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang lost just two games in two matches, defeating Boyertown’s Lauren Campbell/Lila Schmid 10-0 in second round and then dispatching Upper Perk’s Hope Thompson/Madelyn Dyer 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeds Morgan Coupe/Anika Suresh had a little more trouble, winning 10-3 in the first round against Pottsgrove’s Rachel Lilliendahl/Alaina Hathaway. Then the challenge came. Coupe and Suresh survived Perk Valley’s No. 6 seeds Smiki Satrusalya/Ananya Sudarshan 6-1, 5-7, 6-2 in a heated quarterfinal matchup. Nouaime and Liang will face the No. 4 seeds Spring-Ford’s Chloe Moore/Alexis Luo in the semis on Saturday, while Coupe and Suresh will face the No. 2 seeds Spring-Ford’s No. 1 team of Evelyn Mejia/Cady Krause.
Girls Cross Country: Cieslak shows off her winning strategy again as Haverford lifts title
UPPER PROVIDENCE — Olivia Cieslak has developed a highly successful strategy for cross country. She goes out conservative in the first mile, and then takes over the race. That approach has worked out quite well for the Haverford sophomore, who is four-for-four in races this season. Cieslak’s latest victory...
Football: Jack Westburg’s short night doesn’t lack tradition in GV victory
CONCORD — Jack Westburg has been going to football games at Garnet Valley since he was in third grade. Having two older brothers – Nick, in the class of 2019, and Alex in 2020 – who played prominent roles for the Jaguars will tend to monopolize your Friday night plans.
Football: Jihad Cave, Kaleel Mclaughlin help Upper Darby hold off Marple Newtown
NEWTOWN SQUARE — The signals were coming daily, the thuds defining every football practice at Upper Darby High. One night, the Royals believed, their defense would show the ability to be one of the best in the Central League. Friday was that night, a 7-6 victory over Marple Newtown...
Football: Williams, Bonner defense swarm Neumann-Goretti for PCL Blue lead
PHILADELPHIA — Mylachi Williams is a freakish athlete with untapped potential. The Bonner & Prendergast junior causes quarterbacks to run for cover. Neumann-Goretti’s Mekhi Wharton discovered how difficult it is to evade Williams’ pass rush. A 6-5, 200-pound defensive end was a disruptive force Saturday. He had...
Delco Football Roundup: Secondary comes up big as Strath Haven rolls
RIDLEY TWP. — Strath Haven’s secondary faced its toughest test of the season Friday night. Ridley’s receiving corps, which is led by Paul Jackson, Kimir Stephenson and Khameen Powell, is one of the best in Delaware County. The Panthers defensive backs came ready to play. They intercepted...
Football: Bucky Grayston’s pick six sparks scoring splurge in Sun Valley win
ASTON — It wasn’t that many seasons ago that Sun Valley’s win total wasn’t very high and the number of fans in the stands had dwindled. Things have changed in 2022. When the Vanguards hosted West Chester East Friday night, a huge Homecoming crowd had plenty to cheer about as Sun Valley rolled to its second consecutive victory, a 50-14 decision over the winless Vikings.
Upper Dublin’s defense dominates in win over CR South
UPPER DUBLIN >> When Upper Dublin’s offense had an off night against Council Rock South Friday, its defense was there to pick up the slack. Not only did the Cardinals defense make sure the offense’s two touchdowns were enough to win, they outscored the Golden Hawks offense themselves.
Defense and special teams shine in Downingtown East win over Academy Park
DOWNINGTOWN>>If you were late to Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night, you missed a lot. Both Downingtown East and visiting Academy Park (3-5) scored within the first couple minutes of the game, but after that initial burst by the Knights, it was all East as the Cougars (6-1 overall, 1-0 Ches-Mont) cruised to a 34—6 victory.
O’Brien leads offensive onslaught as Plymouth-Whitemarsh routs William Tennent
Warrington>>> Four was the number of the night for the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Colonials in the first half. Four of their seven touchdown drives took four plays or less. Their offensive explosion helped them jump out to a 49-0 lead by the end of the half en route to a 57-7 win over the William Tennent Panthers at Eugene J. Grossi Athletic Complex.
Pope John Paul II outlasts Upper Merion, remains undefeated through Week 7
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Upperclassmen were in the spotlight during Pope John Paul II’s Senior Day activities Saturday. Rightly so for the football team, whose seniors have provided inspiration and big performances toward the program’s continuing success in the 2022 season. Alongside the elder statesmen, though, the Golden Panthers have benefitted from key contributions by their youngsters.
Football: Pick six by Daron Harris swings momentum in Chester’s favor
YEADON – In the span of three plays late in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, the pendulum of momentum swung wildly between Penn Wood and Chester. With Chester up a score, Penn Wood’s offense, which had done little, suddenly got going, thanks to a Kivaleon Clarke 46-yard run to get to the 27, with eight seconds until the break. After spiking the ball, Clarke dropped back and aimed for the end zone, only to see Daron Harris jump the route.
Football: Big-time attention spreading for streaking Kamara, Interboro
GLENOLDEN — With each touchdown, the word would spread. With each game film, a whisper would turn louder. With each football victory at Interboro, the secret would be leaked. Abu Kamara, a real-deal running back and nosy defensive back, would grow to be recognized as more than a potential...
