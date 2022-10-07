ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 8

allons
4d ago

at least he turned himself in. still can't believe he did not stop

Bo Kindred
3d ago

need more traffic safety stops, these roads are fill with illegal drivers and under the influence.

WGNO

Police: Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Columbus PD officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSB Radio

Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting

A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are now searching for multiple suspects. LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found Charlie Dudley at 105 McGregor Street...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Man from Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Bureau arrested a suspect on Chicago’s FBI Most Wanted list for allegedly trafficking heroin. An anonymous tip was sent about Larry Webb being spotted in the Muscogee County area. Following the tip, Webb was found and arrested.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
MACON, GA

