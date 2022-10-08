Read full article on original website
Cantonment, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Atmore Advance
Blue Devils fall 39-0 to T.R. Miller
ECHS (4-3, 2-3 in Class 4A, Region 1) hosts Bayside Academy next week in region action.
Atmore Advance
EA tops Pickens Academy 35-22 in Carrollton
Escambia Academy shot out to a big lead over Pickens Academy and pulled away to a 35-22 road region victory tonight in Carrollton. Cougars head football coach Gex Billups said they had momentum early, and PA scored right before halftime. He said it shifted momentum a bit, and PA came...
Spanish Fort survives McGill-Toolen’s fourth-quarter rally, grabs 6A, Region 1 win
Sawyer Wilson ran for 154 yards and a touchdown and Cole McConathy racked up seven sacks as Spanish Fort defeated McGill-Toolen 33-24 in a key Class 6A, Region 1 game Friday night on the Hill. It didn’t come easy for the Toros. Spanish Fort (5-3, 4-2) built a 30-10...
The Extra Point: Greenville vs Rehobeth
REHOBETH, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth welcomed in Greenville Friday night with work to do to get back in the playoff hunt. Coming into this one, the Rebels sat at 0-3 in the region and essentially had to win tonight’s game and then knock off Eufaula next week in order to have a chance at a […]
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 2025 WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama
Ryan Williams announced his commitment to Alabama football Saturday. Williams attends Saraland High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. He chose Alabama over Auburn, South Carolina and others. Watch Ryan Williams Highlights Below:. GET THE BEST ALABAMA FOOTBALL INSIDER INFORMATION, MESSAGE BOARD ACCESS,...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
utv44.com
Mid-week weathermaker & TS Julia on the Pacific coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Some much needed rain arrives this week. Expect a cooler air mass today with highs around 80. Tuesday also remains dry, with wake up temps in the mid 50s and highs hitting the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a cold front advances into the area creating scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through early Thursday. Rain totals will be between half an inch to an inch with coverage around 60% of the viewing area. In the wake of that system,, we return to dry, bright and cool conditions into the upcoming weekend.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 10-9-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. THE PIER WILL CHANGE HOURS OF OPERATION ON NOV 6. OPEN AT 6 AM AND CLOSE AT 9 PM.
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
Atmore Advance
RPES names Star Students for September 2022
Rachel Patterson Elementary School named its Star Students for the month of September on Oct. 7. Shown in the front row from L to R: Kingston Williams, Jahagan Wilson, Bryson Watkins, Karlee Scott, Travis Brown, Austin Bayne, Kimora Washington and Laylenn Staples. Shown in the middle row from L to R: Brooklyn Staples, Jesus Montalvo, Adalynn Hutcheson, Vera Fularz, Ar’Yiel Pete, Paisley Dorriety, Bryleigh Williams, Janell Frye and Jacob Frost. Shown in the back row from L to R: Derrick Brooks, Mye Rodriguez, Melanie Owens, LaRoyia Turner, Tamarian Webb, Arlaysia Pete, Hezekiah George and Zaya Henderson. Not shown: Indya House.
Atmore Advance
APL holding Pumpkin Decorating Contest
The Atmore Public Library is holding its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest. According to officials, those interested can drop their pumpkin off at the library between Oct. 11-21, 2022. Contest rules include not carving or puncturing the pumpkin. Pumpkins may be accessorized, painted or dressed. The pumpkins will be judged and...
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
WKRG
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Julia made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua early Sunday morning around 2:15 local time as a category 1 hurricane with max winds of 85 mph. Life threatening flooding conditions and mudslides will be possible with the heavy rainfall from this storm. It will continue to weaken as it moves further inland and interacts with the mountainous terrain of Central America. As of 7 AM Sunday morning, Julia remains at category 1 hurricane status with some slight weakening with max winds of 75 mph.
Fire damages home in Loxley overnight
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire heavily damages a home overnight in Loxley and it was a close call for the people who live inside. Firefighters were called to a house on North Cypress Street just before 2 am. That’s one block east of Highway 59. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
WKRG
The Annual National Shrimp Festival headlines 5 Things to do this Weekend for October 7th-9th
Then we have the National Shrimp Festival going on RIGHT NOW and it will be going on all the way until Sunday at Gulf Shores main public beach! There’s going to be so much happening including a “Singing for Scholarships” contest, a Sand Sculpture contest, live musical entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors and of course SHRIMP and all the food that you can eat! So, I believe that its pretty safe to say that you don’t want to miss this!
‘Liar,’ ‘Boondoggle,’ ‘Strong-arm’: Rhetoric heats up over bridge project to Alabama’s beaches
As Alabama state officials mull over two bids to build a new two-lane bridge leading to the state’s beaches, disagreements continue among Baldwin County leaders over whether the project will be worthwhile in alleviating congestion. The rhetoric is growing heated, with some name-calling, in debates over the best way...
