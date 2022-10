In a battle between the Lumberjack and the Bear, the Lumberjack stood mightier. NAU volleyball (2-10, 1-4 Big Sky) claimed their first victory in 8 games against the University of Northern Colorado (8-8, 2-3 Big Sky) at Rolle Activity Center. “We started off super strong from the start,” junior middle...

