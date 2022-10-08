Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10
Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Oct. 10
Hackettstown field hockey hosts North Hunterdon in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinals — MONDAY, OCT. 10.
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Rutgers lands in familiar spot, Cliff Omoruyi earns historic selection in Big Ten men’s basketball preseason poll
There are two familiar things the Big Ten press corps expects to see from Rutgers this fall: A middle-of-the-pack finish in the standings and an elite individual season from its brightest star. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights were predicted to finish eighth in the conference in the...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
Facing its toughest test, Newton outlasts Hackettstown in matchup of unbeaten teams
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Bank Regional High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap
Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
Here are 4 questions facing Rutgers’ offense after firing Sean Gleeson, elevating Nunzio Campanile
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano pulled the plug on Sean Gleeson’s tenure as the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator on Sunday, ending a two-and-a-half season run that started off hot but burned out quickly. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile was elevated to the role on an interim basis, putting...
Rutgers fires Sean Gleeson: What’s next for offense under Nunzio Campanile? (PODCAST)
When Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) returns from the bye week, it will do so with a new coach calling its offensive plays. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired third-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after a 14-13 loss to Nebraska at SHI Stadium. Schiano said the defeat was not the reason for the move, but rather an accumulation of “certain things built up over time.”
College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday
A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories. "Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in...
Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson
Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
