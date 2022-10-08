ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
High School Football PRO

Neptune, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Bank Regional High School football team will have a game with Neptune High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken

Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Paramus shuts down Bergenfield - Football recap

Mason Merkle ran 58 yards to score in the first quarter and that would have been enough as Paramus shut down Bergenfield, 14-0, in a defensive battle in Paramus. Adrian Caba took a pick-six 45 yards to the house in the third quarter to complete the scoring for Paramus (4-2), which has now won four of its last five games.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers fires Sean Gleeson: What’s next for offense under Nunzio Campanile? (PODCAST)

When Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) returns from the bye week, it will do so with a new coach calling its offensive plays. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired third-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after a 14-13 loss to Nebraska at SHI Stadium. Schiano said the defeat was not the reason for the move, but rather an accumulation of “certain things built up over time.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
The Spun

College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired On Sunday

A college football offensive coordinator was reportedly fired on Sunday afternoon. Rutgers reportedly fired its offensive coordinator following Friday night's loss to Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty low among other Big Ten teams in offensive categories. "Sources: Rutgers has dismissed offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. Rutgers ranks No. 108 in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers fires offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

Sean Gleeson was the first offensive coordinator to last multiple years at Rutgers in over a decade, but his tenure did not run for much longer than his predecessors. The Scarlet Knights fired the offensive coordinator following the sixth game of his third season at the position, head coach Greg Schiano announced in a statement on Sunday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

