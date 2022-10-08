ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Yardbarker

State of the Eagles: Week 5 (2022)

The Eagles continued their winning streak on Sunday, beating the Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 29-21. The game was played in the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was a tropical depression by the time it impacted Philadelphia. Due to the heavy rainfall, it was a sloppy game that was closer than it should have been. With that being said, the Eagles showed incredible grit and determination, fighting back from a 14-0 deficit and scoring 29 unanswered points to secure the win.
FOX Sports

Eagles are undefeated, but hardly perfect at 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb was all smiles in the Philadelphia Eagles’ locker room as he hit up Jalen Hurts for a big bro hug and a few encouraging words. The greatest quarterback in Eagles history and the one leading the top team in the NFL have something in common: Each led the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Had A Troubled Preseason Game

Ben Simmons is supposed to be a major part of the Brooklyn Nets and their success in the seasons ahead. When he was picked up from the Philadelphia 76ers, the team’s front office swore up and down that Simmons’ best days were ahead of him and he could return to All-Star status in no time.
Wichita Eagle

Doc Rivers Dishes Thoughts on Matisse Thybulle’s Struggles

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Matisse Thybulle knew he had to go into the 2022 offseason looking for ways to improve on the offensive end of the ball. Although Thybulle's established himself as one of the most dominant perimeter defenders in the game, his lack of production on offense has started to overshadow his value on the defensive end.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

