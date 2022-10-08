The Eagles continued their winning streak on Sunday, beating the Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 29-21. The game was played in the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was a tropical depression by the time it impacted Philadelphia. Due to the heavy rainfall, it was a sloppy game that was closer than it should have been. With that being said, the Eagles showed incredible grit and determination, fighting back from a 14-0 deficit and scoring 29 unanswered points to secure the win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO