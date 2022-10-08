Read full article on original website
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
Florida man arrested after homeless family of 5 shot at while sleeping in car, pregnant mom struck in head
Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, was arrested after Tampa police said they linked him to a shooting in which a family of five were fired at while sleeping in a car last week.
Longtime Democrat 'embarrassed' by Oregon politics shakes up race for governor, runs as independent
Oregon's gubernatorial race is a three-way competition, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson hoping to appeal to moderate voters fed up with the status quo.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
Ye declares 'war' on Diddy over 'White Lives Matter' shirt criticism: 'You guys are breaking my heart'
Kanye West, now known as Ye, blasted Diddy in a text exchange that he shared to Instagram after Diddy criticized the Yeezy founder's "White Lives Matter" shirts.
Missing Colorado teen Chloe Campbell could be with adult man: police
The Colorado teen who went missing after a Boulder high school football game was seen earlier in the day with two men who were described as being "sketchy," reports say.
Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie
While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
TREY GOWDY: Pay attention to the words in Rep. Cori Bush's 'defund' rhetoric
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reacts to Rep. Cori Bush's, D-Mo., efforts to redefine "defund the police" movement on "Sunday Night in America."
