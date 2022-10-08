ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres

Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote 'Luckiest Girl Alive' movie

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! during its stint in Brooklyn, Ukranian-born actress Mila Kunis was booed by the show's audience. On the program to promote her new Netflix thriller, "Luckiest Girl Alive," Kunis began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

