Politics

Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
The Independent

Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it

Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Newsweek

U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND

As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Fox News

Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party

Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show." Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.
