Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman
Matt Gorman slams the White House for defending President Biden's embarrassing and offensive gaffe where he was looking for the late Congresswoman Walorski.
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece
Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
Alabama man allegedly poured boiling water down baby's throat while out on bond for domestic violence charge
An Alabama man is accused of allegedly pouring boiling water down the throat of his 1-year-old baby while out on bond for a 2020 domestic violence charge.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
U.S. Has Only Two Options Left for Russia's War on Ukraine: RAND
As prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appear to be increasingly unlikely, members of a global policy think tank said that the U.S. and its partners seem to only have two options left when it comes to the ongoing war: ensure a Ukrainian victory or accept the repercussions of a Ukrainian defeat.
Stacey Abrams says she's 'been in conversations' with White House, wants Biden to join her on campaign trail
ATLANTA – FIRST ON FOX: Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams told Fox News Digital on Friday that she's "been in conversations" with the White House, and that she wants President Biden and other members of the administration to join her on the campaign trail. "Yes. We've reached out...
Vladimir Putin's Speech Contains the Off-Ramp to the War in Ukraine | Opinion
"You cannot negotiate with people who say what's mine is mine and what's yours is negotiable," said President John F. Kennedy of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev's tough diplomacy in 1961. Kennedy's memorable line captured an enduring feature of Russian strategy rooted in tsarist times, when the boundaries of the Russian...
Lara Trump calls President Biden 'the anchor around the neck' of the Democratic Party
Fox News contributor Lara Trump called President Biden an anchor around the Democratic Party's neck during "The Big Sunday Show." Trump and the other co-hosts discussed Biden's impact on the upcoming midterm elections amid his low approval numbers. Trump said Biden is weighing down the Democratic Party in competitive races around the country, and hence, Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from him.
americanmilitarynews.com
GOP reps seek Treasury reports on ‘millions’ paid to Biden family by Chinese company
Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling for the U.S. Treasury Department to release as many as 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) linked to millions in payments the Biden family received from investors linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the...
WATCH: Social media confused as Biden holds hands with Gov. Whitmer at auto show
Social media users were quick to react after President Joe Biden arrived at the Detroit Auto Show hand-in-hand with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a video of his arrival, the two are seen walking and talking. Some online have already labeled the hand-holding as "creepy" and "weird." Republican Michigan gubernatorial...
