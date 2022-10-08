To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ask Aine: Why can’t I seem to find a boyfriend at SU?. Dear Aine: Cuffing season has officially started and I couldn’t be more upset about it. I have a smokin’ hot bod and a killer personality, but I’ve been single for the past three years of college. All of my friends say I just need to “put myself out there,” but honestly, I’ve tried everything from dating apps to writing my phone number on the bathroom door of Lucy’s. I feel like the hookup culture at SU is getting out of hand. Last week, I had sex with seven men and I totally blame hookup culture for like four out of seven of those instances. I’m so desperate, I’m writing to my school’s humor columnist for advice. Aine, is it just me or is it really hard to find a boyfriend at SU?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO