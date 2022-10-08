Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Dino Babers discusses bye week, Devin Leary injury ahead of No. 15 NC State
Syracuse watched from afar as three top-25 teams fell on Saturday, allowing it to jump up four spots to No. 18 in the AP poll. Prior to the Orange's game against Virginia, head coach Dino Babers said he was happy about the No. 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but wanted to break into the top 20. That honor came on Sunday afternoon as well, a ranking that Babers said was "deserved" following SU's first 5-0 start since 1987.
Daily Orange
Polina Shemanova breaks Syracuse’s all-time career kill record
In the third set against Louisville, Syracuse outside hitter Polina Shemanova notched her 1,699th career kill, becoming the program's all-time leader in kills and passing Dana Fiume, who held the record for over two decades. She launched from the center of the court, spiking it hard down the middle, which deflected but unable to be kept alive by the Louisville defense.
Daily Orange
SU ties No. 2 Virginia in final minutes of defensive battle
Virginia's offense threatened consistently throughout the match, forcing SU to make some tough saves towards the end of the first half. With six minutes remaining, the Cavaliers were in SU territory when Maya Carter finally broke free on the right side, receiving a pass from Haley Hopkins inside the 18. SU goalie Shea Vanderbosch realized there was no defensive help, so she rushed the freshman forward and smothered the shot with a slide, forcing a corner.
Daily Orange
Julie Williamson’s creativity, curiosity embedded forever with jersey retirement
Julie Williamson sat down in the "old school" stretching circle while assistant coaches Peter Currie and Terri Tipton roamed around in the middle before each practice. The center of the field...
Daily Orange
Notre Dame hands Syracuse 1st conference loss in 3-0 sweep
After dropping the first set, the Orange jumped out to a 7-6 lead in the second frame before it all unraveled, as Notre Dame picked up seven consecutive points to secure a comfortable lead. Syracuse committed three attack errors during the run, while three different Fighting Irish recorded a kill.
Daily Orange
Sabine Van Den Eijnden’s hat trick leads Syracuse to 5-0 win over Cornell
Five minutes into the game, SU forward Sabine Van Den Eijnden found herself uncovered near the top of the circle. Joy Haarman had dribbled right in front of the goal, pausing and sending the ball back to Van Den Eijnden. She slotted the goal in the bottom right corner of the goal, giving SU the early one-goal advantage.
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse gets 5th consecutive win with 5-0 defeat of Cornell
Just over five minutes into the game, Joy Haarman brought the ball into the 15-meter zone, but was briefly stopped. Haarman passed the ball to Sabine van den Eijnden, who opened up the scoring for Syracuse with a shot to the lower right corner past the Cornell goaltender.
Daily Orange
Syracuse moves up 4 spots to No. 18 in AP poll
After entering the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2019 last week, Syracuse moved up four spots to No. 18. The Orange were also voted No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Despite being on a bye week after a 59-0 win over Wagner, the Orange benefitted from three losses from top 25 teams in order to move up in the rankings.
Daily Orange
No. 7 Syracuse’s higher press shuts out No. 4 Wake Forest
Head coach Ian McIntyre learned that opponents knew how to bypass Syracuse's press. They simply played right at it. The Orange understood this much more over the past couple of games, where...
Daily Orange
2 1st-half goals grant No. 7 SU win over No. 4 Wake Forest
Christian Curti received a pass back after a throw-in on the left side of Wake Forest's defensive half. He played a cross, hoping to find the head of Lorenzo Boselli. The Demon Deacons' Prince Amponsah got to the ball first, but he accidentally headed the ball into his own net, giving the Orange a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.
Daily Orange
Members of SU’s Native Student Program are seeing few of their concerns heard
Despite the signage of 113 Euclid Ave. reading "Native Students Program," Indigenous students who utilize its meeting room have to reserve it to avoid conflicts with Biology classes. A whiteboard in the room reads "la muerte," left over from a Spanish class.
Daily Orange
SA, SU’s ADA committee gather information on 10,000 building violations
Syracuse University's Student Association and Americans with Disabilities Act Committee are collecting information regarding more than 10,000 ADA violations at the university. Many of SU's buildings were constructed before the ADA was...
Daily Orange
Access Arts SU showcases disabled students creative talents
Alethea Shirilan-Howlett wrote "Viewer Discretion Advised" — the closing performance at Sunday night's Access Arts SU show — as a junior in high school. With the help of...
Daily Orange
Ask Aine: Dating advice from someone who doesn’t date
Ask Aine: Why can't I seem to find a boyfriend at SU?. Dear Aine: Cuffing season has officially started and I couldn't be more upset about it. I have a smokin' hot bod and a killer personality, but I've been single for the past three years of college. All of my friends say I just need to "put myself out there," but honestly, I've tried everything from dating apps to writing my phone number on the bathroom door of Lucy's. I feel like the hookup culture at SU is getting out of hand. Last week, I had sex with seven men and I totally blame hookup culture for like four out of seven of those instances. I'm so desperate, I'm writing to my school's humor columnist for advice. Aine, is it just me or is it really hard to find a boyfriend at SU?
Daily Orange
SU, Onondaga Nation to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with art, speakers
Syracuse University and the Onondaga Nation will hold events all day Monday to celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes the resilience and diversity of Indigenous people in the United States....
Daily Orange
Rep where you’re from, go to a film festival and other fun events this week
Renowned photographer John Noltner is coming to Syracuse University as part of his "A Piece of My Mind" project. He will be taking portraits and engaging in a discussion of what community means with his subjects. Noltner's portrait studio will be open on Monday and Tuesday at People's Place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
