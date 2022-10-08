Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO