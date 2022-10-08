Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 7, Georgia Week 8
(WTXL) — High school football student athletes from Gadsden County, Branford and Florida State University School high schools are the nominees for this week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as many times...
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
wtxl.com
TCC men host preseason jamboree
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Back in town, Sunday saw a busy afternoon inside the Bill Hebrock Eagledome as TCC played host to their preseason jamboree. Double digit teams from all across Florida and the Southeast as a whole, many of which are top junior college programs in the country, came together to get good work in, in front of scouts.
fsunews.com
Gregersen flips gym for pool
The beginning of Florida State’s women’s swimming and diving season has loomed in suspense and anticipation with the week-long postponement due to Hurricane Ian. However, the delay did not stop the Seminoles from keeping their foot on the gas. The team did nothing short of dominate the Osprey...
ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ heading to FAMU during homecoming week
A national morning news program will broadcast on Florida A&M University’s campus during homecoming week.
wtxl.com
Florida A&M volleyball still undefeated
HUNTSVILLE, ALa. — Florida A&M volleyball remains the only undefeated team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. And in sweeping the competition Sunday (Oct. 9), the respective 3-0 and 3-1 decisions over Grambling State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff also extended the Rattlers' streak to 17 consecutive wins over league opponents. FAMU...
Liberty County earns road shutout at Wewahitchka
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County football team picked up a 34-0 win shutout on the road at Wewahitchka Friday night. The Bulldogs improved to 3-3 and will host Pike Liberal Arts on Friday, October 14. Wewahitchka falls to 3-4 and will visit Franklin County on Friday, October 14.
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
FSU football: Surpassing early expectations distorted reality
FSU football has a 4-2 record at the mid-way point in the season. That’s where I predicted this team to be after six games in my game-by-game predictions. I said they will be 4-3 after the Clemson game, for those wondering. However, it’s also fair to say FSU should be 6-0 going into the Clemson game, beating themselves in the two losses against Wake Forest and NC State.
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/08/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Julia is currently located in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is expected to strengthen to a Hurricane before reaching the coast of Nicaragua. The storm is expected to reach the Central American coast on Sunday. The National Hurricane Center will continue to issue advisories throughout the day, so we will keep you updated on the latest developments for Julia.
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (10/08/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Fall-like weather is still in full swing for the next several days! An approaching cold front will keep us dry and cool, but we will not see stormy conditions along the frontal boundary. Due to the drier pattern we've experienced, rain chances remain non-existent through the weekend. We'll notice a cooler start to our morning with a steady warming trend throughout the day.
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL
Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
wtxl.com
Florida A&M wins 4th straight football game, tops South Carolina State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Smith hauled in his seventh touchdown catch of the season and Florida A&M held off South Carolina State 20-14 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory. Jeremy Moussa hit Smith over the middle for a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida...
wtxl.com
Another dry start to the week; rain on the way midweek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures are dropping during the evenings but swinging 30-degrees to highs in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoons. This week starts out no differently in South Georgia and the Big Bend area. The changes this week come as moisture returns to the forecast...
fsunews.com
Styrofoam bullets fly at FSU's Human vs. Zombies club
Walking around campus on an average day, there are a myriad of extracurricular organizations that host practices, meetings and other kinds of events here at Florida State University. Every Thursday at 7 p.m. a unique group of students – armed with plastic toy guns, bandanas and a superfluity of styrofoam bullets – converge on Ladis Green: the Humans vs. Zombies club (HvZ).
Radio Ink
Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida
IHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services. The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in...
wtxl.com
Florida State women's soccer team loses first match of season against Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 3 Florida State soccer team (9-1-2) lost for the first time this season, 4-0, to No. 17 Notre Dame (11-2). Notre Dame stuck early in the fifth minute with their first of four goals on the afternoon, this one was scored by Korbin Albert. About four minutes later the Irish took a 2-0 lead with a goal by Olivia Wingate, assisted by Leah Klenke.
WATCH: Full comments from Mike Norvell after FSU's second half meltdown
The Seminoles were outscored 16-0 over the final two quarters.
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
