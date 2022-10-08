Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
Chronicle
Centralia Earns Non-League Shutout Over Tenino on Retro Night
The Centralia and Tenino girls soccer teams threw it back to decades past Saturday at Tiger Stadium, but it was the Tigers who pulled out the old-school, low-scoring win, 1-0, in non-league play. “I think it was a good game for us overall,” Centralia coach Noel Vasquez said. “We moved...
Chronicle
Rare Catch: Angler Lands Shortbill Spearfish off Washington Coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Chronicle
Seven Vikings Find End Zone in Saturday Blowout
From the opening kickoff, there was little that Evergreen Lutheran was going to be able to do to slow down Mossyrock, and the Vikings rolled their way to another 8-man victory, 82-26 on Saturday at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma. Mossyrock came out of the coin toss planning to...
Chronicle
Beavers Steamroll Grizzlies
The Tenino football team had little trouble returning to its winning ways, running through Hoquiam in a 50-14 win in 1A Evergreen play Friday. “The boys understood the assignment,” head coach Cary Nagel said. “We have a league that's very competitive and they worked hard at practice. They put their best foot forward.”
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
Yakima Herald Republic
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
Chronicle
Bearcats Sweep Wolves in Chehalis
After a fairly back-and-forth first singles match, the W.F. West boys tennis team otherwise dominated Black Hills at home in Chehalis Friday afternoon, 6-0, in a sweep. First singles: Aaron Boggess def. Josh Do 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Second singles: Justin Chung def. Colton Mellum 6-0, 6-0 Third singles: Will Cummings...
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
The Suburban Times
Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain
My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
Chronicle
Titans Maul Fishermen in Pe Ell
PWV — Kolton Fluke 65-yard run, PAT good. PWV — Blake Howard 60-yard punt return, PAT good. PWV — K. Fluke 21-yard pass to D. Fluke, PAT failed. Rushing: ILW — Caron 10/30; PWV — Blake Howard 6/86, Kolton Fluke 2/83, Cody Strozyk 5/69. Passing:...
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
Chronicle
Chinook Indian Nation Members Rally for Recognition
More than 100 members of the Chinook Indian Nation, and their local friends and allies, gathered Friday on Vancouver's Officers Row to show support for federal tribal recognition. They urged congressional leaders to pass the Chinook Restoration Act, bringing benefits to the tribe and starting the process of establishing a reservation near the mouth of the Columbia River.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of David Blanchard
Former Centralian David G. Blanchard of Oceanside, New York died on Sept. 29, 2022, at 79 years of age. He was a person of unlimited goodwill who never said a negative word about anyone. He always had time to stop and say, “How have you been?”. He was a...
Chronicle
Hiker Falls to Death Through Waterfall in North Bend
A young hiker fell through a waterfall to his death Saturday morning while on the Denny Creek Trail in North Bend. The King County Sheriff's Office declined to give the hiker's age, saying only that a "juvenile male" fell through Keekwulee Falls, which has two sections, with a combined drop of around 125 feet.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Joan Zimmerman: 1934-2022
Joan Lee Davis Zimmerman was born to Harold and Eva (Burt) Davis on Dec. 21, 1934. The family moved to Winlock when Joan was 5 and Joan lived there for the rest of her life. She married Merle Zimmerman, the “love of her life,” on July 3, 1954. They raised their family and made their life in Winlock.
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Hold Annual CTE Kickoff at W.F. West on Oct. 12
The Chehalis School District will host a career and technical education (CTE) kick-off event with speakers and breakout sessions on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the district announced this week. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. in W.F. West High School’s commons, with a half hour dedicated for refreshments and networking, according...
Chronicle
Ribbon Cutting for Washington Trucking School’s New Chehalis Campus Scheduled for Oct. 12
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Washington Trucking School, located at 181 Ribelin Road in Chehalis, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the chamber announced this week. Washington Trucking School provides quality commercial driver’s license (CDL) training for class A, class B,...
