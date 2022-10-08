Read full article on original website
His Dark Materials Final Season Premiere Set at HBO: Watch the First Trailer!
The end of His Dark Materials is almost here. HBO announced Friday that the third and final season of the fantasy drama is set to premiere Monday, December 5, at 9 p.m. Two episodes will be available on premiere night, and two episodes will air each week until the series finale on Monday, December 2.
‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: Episode Release Date, Time, and Our Predictions
Here is the release date and our predictions for the season 1 finale of ‘The Rings of Power’ following the penultimate episode
‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Releases The Opening Minutes Of Episode 1118 & Preview Photos Of Episode 1119 – New York Comic Con
The Walking Dead is airing its final episodes on AMC and the show made a final appearance at New York Comic Con. The network unveiled the Dead City spinoff and also dropped the opening minutes of Episode 1118, which you can preview in the video above. Additionally, the cable network shared preview photos of Episode 1119, which you can see at the end of this article. Guests at the NYCC included Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James...
The Winchesters - Tom Welling Joins Cast
TOM WELLING JOINS THE CAST OF THE CW’S “THE WINCHESTERS”. The “Professionals” and “Smallville” Star to Play Campbell Family Patriarch, Samuel. October 9, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — Tom Welling (“Professionals,” “Smallville”) has joined the cast of The CW’s new drama series THE WINCHESTERS, premiering Tuesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET). The news was announced today by THE WINCHESTERS producers and cast at New York Comic Con, with Welling making a surprise appearance.
It Appears Madonna Just Came Out As Gay After Posting This Weird TikTok
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
‘The Winchesters’ Is Filming a ‘Supernatural’ Cameo This Week, Plans for Jensen Ackles Too
Jensen Ackles appears as Dean Winchester in 'The Winchesters,' but writer/producer Robbie Thompson is filming more 'Supernatural' cameos, and wants more with Ackles too.
Rings of Power cut scene would have revealed big Durin secret
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed that a cut scene from the fantasy show would have revealed Prince Durin IV's big secret. The most recent episode confirmed that Durin (Owain Arthur) has a different name which sets him apart from...
King Charles III is an Avid Watercolorist — See 6 of His Iconic Paintings
Queen Elizabeth II may have been an avid horse breeder and corgi enthusiast, but her eldest son, the recently-crowned King Charles III, prefers to spend his time painting. The King’s passion for visual art was cultivated from a young age. He learned to paint under the influence of Robert Waddell, a teacher at Scottish boarding school Gordonstoun, which was his father Prince Philip’s and his alma matter. He was later taught by British artists Edward Seago and John Napper. Additionally, he had access to artworks among the family’s Royal Collection Trust. At 73 years of age, Charles has been painting—primarily landscapes—for nearly...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
‘Wolf Pack’: Paramount+ Series Gets Premiere Date, Teaser Trailer, Adds Cast
Paramount+ has set a January 2023 premiere date for its upcoming original series Wolf Pack. The streamer also released the official teaser trailer and announced eight additional cast members for the series, written and produced by Jeff Davis, during the show’s panel Friday at New York Comic Con. Wolf Pack will debut Thursday, January 26, the same day as its Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada and next day on Paramount+ in the UK, Australia, and Latin America. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The streamer also...
Digital Trends
Everything announced at New York Comic Con 2022
It’s a misconception that the pop culture world goes strictly through San Diego Comic-Con. Over the last two decades, New York Comic Con has emerged as one of the few conventions than can truly rival Comic-Con’s scope and attendance. And while this year’s NYCC didn’t have quite the...
ComicBook
Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date on HBO Max During NYCC
Next month will mark one year since the third season of Doom Patrol came to an end, and fans have been eager for news about the fourth season. The show was renewed last October, but no release date has been shared until now. During New York Comic-Con, a new Doom Patrol trailer was released in addition to details about the fourth season's release date (via Deadline). The lovable group of downtrodden superheroes are back, and it looks like they'll be facing some new challenges.
TechRadar
The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer feels like one big Sauron misdirect
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 to 7. All will be revealed. That's the main takeaway from The Rings of Power season 1 finale trailer, which has teased answers to two of the high-fantasy show's biggest questions. The teaser, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con...
‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Mid-Season Trailer Revealed, Ronny Cox Joins Voice Cast
Paramount+ today debuted the official mid-season trailer for season one of its original animated kids’ series, Star Trek: Prodigy. The trailer was introduced by executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, during the “Star Trek” universe panel at New York Comic Con. It was also announced that Ronny Cox has joined the season one voice cast with a recurring role. Cox will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Admiral Edward Jellico, a promotion from his original character, Captain Jellico. Star Trek: Prodigy will have its mid-season return on Thursday, Oct. 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the...
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
ComicBook
Josh Brolin's Outer Range Renewed for Season Two by Amazon Prime Video
After much patient waiting by fans, Amazon Prime Video has announced that a season two renewal has been handed out to the neo-western series Outer Range. Marvel star Josh Brolin stars in the series, leading a cast that also includes Imogen Poots (I Know This Much Is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), and Tom Pelphrey (Ozark). Variety reports that Prime has brought in Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage executive producer Charles Murray to take over as showrunner for series creator Brian Watkins.
TVLine Items: Bones Vet Joins Snowfall, Inside Amy Schumer Trailer and More
Bones vet Tamara Taylor will help Snowfall say goodbye, with an undisclosed role in the FX drama’s sixth and final season, our sister site Deadline reports. When the final-season announcement was made in April 2022, star/producer Damson Idris in a statement, “I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. II’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth-season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged: "That Is My Fiancé"
Surprise — Kate Walsh is engaged! The actor shared the news during an Instagram Live conversation with Amy Brenneman on Oct. 5 in celebration of their show "Private Practice"'s 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat. That is my fiancé," 55-year-old Walsh said at one point, per People, to...
