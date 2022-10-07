ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: Cardinals Fans Leave Game Early After Blown Save

The 2022 MLB playoffs opened up with a disappointing start for the St. Louis Cardinals. In a Wild Card matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, neither team scored until the Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the seventh inning. Right-handed closer Ryan Helsley came in for the finish, but allowed four...
NBC San Diego

Now Ear This! Padres Beat Mets to Win NL Wild Card Series

Friends, Romans, countrymen ... lend me your ears. The Padres came to bury the Mets, not praise them. Oh, and you won't find anything on Joe Musgrove's ears except a whole lot of champagne and beer after the San Diego native dominated New York in a 6-0 win, ending the Mets season and sending the Padres to the National League Division Series against the Dodgers (starting in L.A. on Tuesday).
numberfire.com

Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
brewcrewball.com

MLB Playoffs Wild Card Round Open Thread

Though the Brewers are not participating in the playoffs this season, we’re still going to give you a space to talk about them. Join the comments below to discuss whatever is going on in the playoffs. There will be a post for each round of the playoffs. Please keep discussion of the playoffs to this post, since not everyone will want to talk about the playoffs.
FOX Sports

MLB Wild Card top plays: Padres lead Mets in must-win Game 3

The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets meet Sunday in a win-or-go-home Game 3 on the final day of MLB wild-card action. Both San Diego (89-73) and N.Y. (101-61) finished the regular season second in their respective NL divisions. The winner will advance to face the Los Angeles...
Amazin' Avenue

Amazin' Avenue Predicts the Wild Card Series

With the first game just hours away, some of the Amazin’ Avenue staff has decided to weigh in on the Mets’ first post-season series since 2015.* Sound off with your predictions in the comments!. *one game in 2016 a series does not make. Nate Gismot: Playoff baseball is...
