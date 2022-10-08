Read full article on original website
Smoother commutes are en route with plans for new street design standards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has new plans for street designs that will hopefully make a difference. The Director of Engineering Services, Jeff Edmonds spoke with 3NEWS and explained in further detail how the plans for new street design standards are being mapped out so new roads are designed to last longer.
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who helped guide the city and county through the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office...
Despite refunds, employee of '361 Grant' program becomes suspicious
As of Thursday, Saenz said at least 84 refunds have been given in regard to grant applications.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
Halloween characters placed for victims at Nueces County Memorial Garden
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Memorial Garden victims received a very special honor as Halloween characters were put up by the founder of the garden, Fallon Wood. Wood's daughter, Breanna wood was tragically killed back in 2017. After dealing with such devastation, Wood immediately knew she wanted...
Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
City of Corpus Christi gets desal water rights permit from TCEQ
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is getting closer to a seawater desalination plant on the Inner Harbor after Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Commissioners' unanimously approved their water rights permit Wednesday in Austin. This is the first water rights permit in the state of...
Port of Corpus Christi donates $100,000 to Buc Days Commission Leadership Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Next year's Buc Days is still months away – but the Buccaneer Commission celebrated a big win today. Today, they held the annual appreciation party for the volunteers and sponsors that make Buc Days happen every year. There, the Port of Corpus Christi gave...
Families show support for Portland law enforcement during National Night Out
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One four-year-old boy from Portland, Texas got to see what it's like to be in the driver seat of a police cruiser. Although, he didn't care much for being in the back of one. The cruiser was opened to community members to check out during...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Skills and Trade event calling all those looking for work
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Head over to the Windward campus on 4101 Old Brownsville Rd. on October 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see what jobs are available to you through the Career development department. The event is free and open to the public. Reach out...
Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party puts the 'unity' in 'community' this Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Pride Parade and Block Party returns this weekend to much fanfare, glitz and glam!. Jonathan Swindle, President of Pride Corpus Christi, joined us live with the plans in place and what you can expect if you head out. The two-part event begins...
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
Orange Grove man hasn't missed the International Balloon Festival in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the rest of us have our feet firmly on the ground of the Coastal Bend, one Orange Grove native has his head in the clouds and his eyes on the hottest of hot air balloons. David Flores has been up in Albuquerque this week...
Grace United Methodist Church invites local vendors to sell at upcoming festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Grace United Methodist Church in Calallen invited local vendors to sell at their fall festival. The church is not charging vendors to participate since It's all part of their 'Giving Back' mission. This is something the church have always done for their fall festival...
John Henry Ramirez executed Wednesday for murdering Pablo Castro
John Henry Ramirez's pastor will pray over him with his hand on Ramirez's chest at the time of the execution on Wednesday evening.
