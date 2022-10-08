ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
