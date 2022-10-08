Read full article on original website
Daily Orange
Dino Babers discusses bye week, Devin Leary injury ahead of No. 15 NC State
Syracuse watched from afar as three top-25 teams fell on Saturday, allowing it to jump up four spots to No. 18 in the AP poll. Prior to the Orange's game against Virginia, head coach Dino Babers said he was happy about the No. 25 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, but wanted to break into the top 20. That honor came on Sunday afternoon as well, a ranking that Babers said was "deserved" following SU's first 5-0 start since 1987.
Daily Orange
Julie Williamson’s creativity, curiosity forever embedded with jersey retirement
Polina Shemanova stayed patient in the middle of the court as Louisville served with a 3-1 lead in the third set. Alyssa Bert botched the return, forcing Lauren Woodford to contort her body on the right sideline to keep the ball alive.
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse gets 5th consecutive win with 5-0 defeat of Cornell
Just over five minutes into the game, Joy Haarman brought the ball into the 15-meter zone, but was briefly stopped. Haarman passed the ball to Sabine van den Eijnden, who opened up the scoring for Syracuse with a shot to the lower right corner past the Cornell goaltender.
Daily Orange
Syracuse loses in straight sets to No. 2 Louisville on record-breaking day for Shemanova
Riley Hoffman made a backwards set to Bre Walp, who spiked the ball from the right corner of the net off a defender to pick up the kill. The point cut Syracuse's second-set deficit to one point, serving as the first sign of life for the Orange, who lost the first set and quickly fell behind 8-3 in the second one at home.
Daily Orange
Polina Shemanova breaks Syracuse’s all-time career kill record
In the third set against Louisville, Syracuse outside hitter Polina Shemanova notched her 1,699th career kill, becoming the program's all-time leader in kills and passing Dana Fiume, who held the record for over two decades. She launched from the center of the court, spiking it hard down the middle, which deflected but unable to be kept alive by the Louisville defense.
Daily Orange
SU ties No. 2 Virginia in final minutes of defensive battle
Virginia's offense threatened consistently throughout the match, forcing SU to make some tough saves towards the end of the first half. With six minutes remaining, the Cavaliers were in SU territory when Maya Carter finally broke free on the right side, receiving a pass from Haley Hopkins inside the 18. SU goalie Shea Vanderbosch realized there was no defensive help, so she rushed the freshman forward and smothered the shot with a slide, forcing a corner.
Daily Orange
2 1st-half goals grant No. 7 SU win over No. 4 Wake Forest
Christian Curti received a pass back after a throw-in on the left side of Wake Forest's defensive half. He played a cross, hoping to find the head of Lorenzo Boselli. The Demon Deacons' Prince Amponsah got to the ball first, but he accidentally headed the ball into his own net, giving the Orange a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.
Daily Orange
Sabine Van Den Eijnden’s hat trick leads Syracuse to 5-0 win over Cornell
Five minutes into the game, SU forward Sabine Van Den Eijnden found herself uncovered near the top of the circle. Joy Haarman had dribbled right in front of the goal, pausing and sending the ball back to Van Den Eijnden. She slotted the goal in the bottom right corner of the goal, giving SU the early one-goal advantage.
Daily Orange
Syracuse moves up 4 spots to No. 18 in AP poll
After entering the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2019 last week, Syracuse moved up four spots to No. 18. The Orange were also voted No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Despite being on a bye week after a 59-0 win over Wagner, the Orange benefitted from three losses from top 25 teams in order to move up in the rankings.
Daily Orange
Syracuse struggles to defend middle in straight sets loss to Notre Dame
Alyssa Bert rose up and sent the ball low and hard over the net, only being dug out by Hattie Monson, who sent a cushioned ball to Avery Ross, firing it to the Syracuse side. Bert was the first to the ball, directing a pass over to Riley Hoffman who sent it along to Polina Shemanova, slamming it back over the net.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s improvement on special teams not enough in 5-3 loss to St. Lawrence
On Syracuse's third power play, Mae Batherson took a quick shot off a swing pass from the left side with less than a minute remaining in the first period. The puck sailed through a mass of bodies to the back end of the goal, where Sarah Marchand was waiting to tap in the rebound behind St. Lawrence goalie Lucy Morgan. Batherson and Tatum White collected assists, as White tipped Batherson's shot near the goal. SU tied the game and scored its second power play goal of the game after entering the matchup with zero on the season.
Daily Orange
Members of SU’s Native Student Program are seeing few of their concerns heard
Despite the signage of 113 Euclid Ave. reading "Native Students Program," Indigenous students who utilize its meeting room have to reserve it to avoid conflicts with Biology classes. A whiteboard in the room reads "la muerte," left over from a Spanish class.
Daily Orange
SA announces fall 2022 assembly election results
Throughout high school, Dante Reese was involved in a number of advocacy initiatives. He was vice president of his school's Black Student Union and appeared at the Los Angeles Dodgers' Blue Diamond Gala where he spoke about community activism. Now a freshman at Syracuse University, Reese is looking to keep his passion going.
Daily Orange
SA, SU’s ADA committee gather information on 10,000 building violations
Syracuse University's Student Association and Americans with Disabilities Act Committee are collecting information regarding more than 10,000 ADA violations at the university. Many of SU's buildings were constructed before the ADA was...
Daily Orange
Access Arts SU showcases disabled students creative talents
Alethea Shirilan-Howlett wrote "Viewer Discretion Advised" — the closing performance at Sunday night's Access Arts SU show — as a junior in high school. With the help of...
Daily Orange
SU, Onondaga Nation to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with art, speakers
Syracuse University and the Onondaga Nation will hold events all day Monday to celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes the resilience and diversity of Indigenous people in the United States....
Daily Orange
Rep where you’re from, go to a film festival and other fun events this week
Renowned photographer John Noltner is coming to Syracuse University as part of his "A Piece of My Mind" project. He will be taking portraits and engaging in a discussion of what community means with his subjects. Noltner's portrait studio will be open on Monday and Tuesday at People's Place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
