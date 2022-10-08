Read full article on original website
Amanda
2d ago
These are not safety cameras they are privacy violations
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on escaped inmate
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
Wave 3
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
Authorities ask for help in locating missing southern Indiana woman last seen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Indiana woman last seen in Louisville. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Natalie Lake of Bedford was last seen near South 28th Street near Elliott Park. The agency reported her missing on Oct. 6.
wvih.com
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Home Invasion
A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van. Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on October 6.
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
wdrb.com
Seymour police say officer recovering after woman intentionally hit him with her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana woman thought police were going to take her child, so she hit an officer with her car. Seymour Police responded to a family disturbance on East 4th Street on Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Rachel Blake tried to leave the scene with her...
Wave 3
Seymour officer hit by car during investigation
SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
Wave 3
3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdrb.com
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
WLKY.com
3 charged after body of woman who overdosed placed by trash in Meade County
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Three people are facing charges, including abuse of a corpse, after the body of a woman who overdosed was left outside by some trash. According to arrest slips, the victim overdosed inside her boyfriend Roy Beam's Meade County home after using fentanyl. Beam, Stacy Carpenter...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
wvih.com
Local Utility Company Warns About Scam Calls
The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents of scammers, who are pretending to be from Meade County RECC calling people about their electric bills. The utility says the calls are not related to their company and they have seen a spike of complaints reporting such calls during...
Wave 3
Feds trying to seize two Louisville buildings connected to $250 million COVID fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The feds are trying to seize a Louisville mosque and health clinic. The government said the buildings were purchased using money stolen from a program to feed kids in Minnesota. Prosecutors said a complex web of groups there bilked the government out of $250 million. If...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she and another officer falsified information in the warrant. That confirmed to many, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, that Taylor never should have been visited by armed officers on March 13, 2020. Protest leaders who took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city after she was fatally shot by police say Goodlett’s confession confirms their suspicions that Louisville police can’t be trusted and that systemic issues run deep. They say officers abused demonstrators after the botched raid, and that her fatal shooting is just one of many reasons why the community remains wary. “What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” said Hannah Drake, a Louisville poet and leader in a push for justice after Taylor’s death. “They don’t even understand the far-reaching tentacles of what they did.”
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Rise in illegal 'glock switches' in Louisville sparks concern
In 2020, zero glock switches were seized in Kentucky. In 2022, 125 have been seized, and the vast majority were from Louisville.
