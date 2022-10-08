ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Amanda
2d ago

These are not safety cameras they are privacy violations

Wave 3

Police seeking leads on escaped inmate

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
wvih.com

Man Faces Multiple Charges After Home Invasion

A Louisville man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home, struck her in the head with a pistol and robbed her and stole her handicap accessible van. Jewell Ashby, 37, was charged with robbery, burglary, unlawful imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or evading police, car theft, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and assault in relation to an incident happening on October 6.
Wave 3

Seymour officer hit by car during investigation

SEYMOUR, In. (WAVE) - An officer was hit by a car during an investigation of a family disturbance Thursday. According to the Seymour Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of East 4th Street in reference to a family disturbance. While officers conducted their investigation, 21-year-old Rachel Blake wanted...
Wave 3

3 charged with placing body of overdose victim out with the trash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after the body of a woman who overdosed inside a home was found next to the trash. Roy D. Beam, 78; Carmon Mathew Martin, 45; and Stacy L. Carpenter, 31, all of Brandenburg, are being held in the Meade County Detention Center. Each is charged with abuse of a corpse, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
wvih.com

Local Utility Company Warns About Scam Calls

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents of scammers, who are pretending to be from Meade County RECC calling people about their electric bills. The utility says the calls are not related to their company and they have seen a spike of complaints reporting such calls during...
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
The Associated Press

Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she and another officer falsified information in the warrant. That confirmed to many, including U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, that Taylor never should have been visited by armed officers on March 13, 2020. Protest leaders who took to the streets of Kentucky’s largest city after she was fatally shot by police say Goodlett’s confession confirms their suspicions that Louisville police can’t be trusted and that systemic issues run deep. They say officers abused demonstrators after the botched raid, and that her fatal shooting is just one of many reasons why the community remains wary. “What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” said Hannah Drake, a Louisville poet and leader in a push for justice after Taylor’s death. “They don’t even understand the far-reaching tentacles of what they did.”
