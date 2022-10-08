Dozens gathered at Colorado's capitol Thursday to protest a federal appeals court decision Wednesday, which said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy is illegal. The decision makes life uncertain for 594,120 people living in the U.S. under DACA status, and for 13,180 of those "Dreamers" living in Colorado. "I'm definitely afraid, I think a lot of DACA recipients, we try to put on a strong face, but deep down, we're worried, we're scared, because we built our lives here," said 22-year-old DACA recipient Franco Orellana, who showed up to Thursday's protest. "I was brought over with...

