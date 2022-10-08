Read full article on original website
Appeals court orders another review of revised ‘DACA’
The court said a federal district judge in Texas should take another look at the program following the revisions adopted in August.
DACA recipients face uncertainty as court rules program unlawful
A federal appeals court has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, is unlawful.
DACA recipients living in Colorado face uncertain future
Dozens gathered at Colorado's capitol Thursday to protest a federal appeals court decision Wednesday, which said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy is illegal. The decision makes life uncertain for 594,120 people living in the U.S. under DACA status, and for 13,180 of those "Dreamers" living in Colorado. "I'm definitely afraid, I think a lot of DACA recipients, we try to put on a strong face, but deep down, we're worried, we're scared, because we built our lives here," said 22-year-old DACA recipient Franco Orellana, who showed up to Thursday's protest. "I was brought over with...
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion
"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
Judge rules that Texas AG who ran away from being served a subpoena won't have to testify in abortion lawsuit
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Texas Justices Mull Use of Tolling Rule in Harvard Student Case
Law essentially applies to no one, plaintiff’s attorney said. Texas justices on Thursday questioned the scope of a statute preserving a litigant’s ability to sue someone who has left the state, potentially setting up a sweeping ruling on how statutes of limitations are applied. Section 16.063 of the...
Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision
An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest
WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
Appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to review new Biden rule, temporarily protecting Dreamers
A federal appeals court granted a temporary reprieve Wednesday to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants enrolled in a program allowing them to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported, but it’s unclear how long it will last. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Arizona Dem gov nominee Katie Hobbs appears to support abortion up to birth
Democratic Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ "Face the Nation," appeared to suggest that she was in favor of no limits on abortion. Host Major Garrett noted that her Republican opponent Kari Lake has labeled Hobbs as an "extremist" for her view on abortion....
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended
The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
