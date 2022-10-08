ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

CBS Denver

DACA recipients living in Colorado face uncertain future

Dozens gathered at Colorado's capitol Thursday to protest a federal appeals court decision Wednesday, which said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — policy is illegal. The decision makes life uncertain for 594,120 people living in the U.S. under DACA status, and for 13,180 of those "Dreamers" living in Colorado. "I'm definitely afraid, I think a lot of DACA recipients, we try to put on a strong face, but deep down, we're worried, we're scared, because we built our lives here," said 22-year-old DACA recipient Franco Orellana, who showed up to Thursday's protest. "I was brought over with...
Fox News

'The View' host slams Sen. Graham's abortion bill: 'There is no such thing' as late-term abortion

"The View" co-host Sara Haines claimed there is "no such thing as people having late-term abortions" during Wednesday’s episode of the daytime talk show. Haines would go on to declare that the GOP claim that the Democratic Party supports abortions in the late stage of pregnancy is a "myth" designed to achieve a political outcome. She ultimately admitted that 1.3% of abortions are late-term abortions but employed that statistic to double down on her original point.
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Justices Mull Use of Tolling Rule in Harvard Student Case

Law essentially applies to no one, plaintiff’s attorney said. Texas justices on Thursday questioned the scope of a statute preserving a litigant’s ability to sue someone who has left the state, potentially setting up a sweeping ruling on how statutes of limitations are applied. Section 16.063 of the...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Daily Montanan

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Washington Examiner

Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law

Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended

The Iowa Supreme Court has refused to reinstate the law license of a lawyer who was successfully sued for $8 million and recently held in contempt of court. In June 2021, a Polk County judge awarded $8 million to a Polk County man and his daughter in a defamation case against Des Moines lawyer Jaysen […] The post After $8 million judgment and contempt findings, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
