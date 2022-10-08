Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Related
Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut
The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
NewsTimes
New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41. NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54. NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34. Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07. NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03. NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Lockett 40 pass from...
NewsTimes
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
NBA
Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio
New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
The Atlanta Have Have Waived 4 Players
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
NewsTimes
Houston 13, Jacksonville 6
Jac_FG Patterson 26, 1:22. Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 12:24. Hou_FG Fairbairn 51, 3:23. Jac_FG Patterson 45, :06. Hou_Pierce 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:11. RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 26-99, Burkhead 3-15, Mills 2-2. Jacksonville, Etienne 10-71, Lawrence 4-29, J.Robinson 10-27, Hasty 1-6, Agnew 1-3. PASSING_Houston, Mills 16-24-0-140. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-47-2-286. RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-65, Cooks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Atlanta Hawks 'suitor' for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are less than two weeks away from their season opener and still officially have Jae Crowder on their roster. Maybe the Atlanta Hawks can change that. The Athletic's...
3 preseason problems that should concern the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are winless in two games to start the preseason, which is not completely unexpected. Detroit has one of the youngest teams in the NBA, is missing some key veterans and is still working out some of the kinks, which is what the preseason is for. Dwane Casey...
KSAT 12
🏀 Spurs recap: New Orleans tops San Antonio 111-97 in Game 3 of preseason; team visits Uvalde, makes first roster cut
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.
NewsTimes
No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22
ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 players the Pistons could target in future trades with contenders
The Detroit Pistons hope to compete in the loaded Eastern Conference this season, but in reality may be a season or two away from really doing so. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but do have some veterans in Cory Joseph, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Hamidou Diallo, who could interest contending teams at the trade deadline if Detroit has fallen out of contention.
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
Hawks are attempting to propose a trade for Crowder
Magic Starting 5: Jalen Suggs Dealing with Injury, How Will Orlando Respond?
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
NewsTimes
N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17
NYJ_FG Zuerlein 34, 3:07. NYJ_M.Carter 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:56. Mia_Mostert 12 run (J.Sanders kick), 9:55. NYJ_Z.Wilson 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:38. Mia_Smythe 1 run (J.Sanders kick), :04. Third Quarter. Mia_FG J.Sanders 46, 8:40. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_M.Carter 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:22. NYJ_Bre.Hall 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:08. NYJ_Berrios 15...
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
Magic Preseason Profile: Gary Harris Adds Veteran Presence in Orlando
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris signed a two-year deal this offseason. However, the 29-year-old tore his meniscus earlier this summer and his status for the year is in question.
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
Comments / 0