ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
NewsTimes

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:41. NO_Hill 8 run (Lutz kick), 10:54. NO_Hill 9 run (Lutz kick), 3:34. Sea_Lockett 35 pass from G.Smith (kick failed), :07. NO_Olave 16 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 12:03. NO_Trautman 22 pass from Hill (Lutz kick), :40. Fourth Quarter. Sea_Lockett 40 pass from...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsTimes

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NBA

Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio

New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsTimes

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

Jac_FG Patterson 26, 1:22. Hou_FG Fairbairn 50, 12:24. Hou_FG Fairbairn 51, 3:23. Jac_FG Patterson 45, :06. Hou_Pierce 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:11. RUSHING_Houston, Pierce 26-99, Burkhead 3-15, Mills 2-2. Jacksonville, Etienne 10-71, Lawrence 4-29, J.Robinson 10-27, Hasty 1-6, Agnew 1-3. PASSING_Houston, Mills 16-24-0-140. Jacksonville, Lawrence 25-47-2-286. RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 4-65, Cooks...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ivey 1 6
KSAT 12

🏀 Spurs recap: New Orleans tops San Antonio 111-97 in Game 3 of preseason; team visits Uvalde, makes first roster cut

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsTimes

No. 12 Oregon 49, Arizona 22

ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 12:01. ORE_Matavao 3 run (Lewis kick), 4:42. ARIZ_D.Williams 52 run (Loop kick), 3:43. ORE_J.James 1 run (Lewis kick), :34. ORE_Nix 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:13. ORE_Irving 23 run (Lewis kick), 9:44. ORE_Nix 25 run (Lewis kick), 5:04. ARIZ_FG Loop 30, :28. Fourth Quarter. ARIZ_McMillan 11...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

6 players the Pistons could target in future trades with contenders

The Detroit Pistons hope to compete in the loaded Eastern Conference this season, but in reality may be a season or two away from really doing so. They are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, but do have some veterans in Cory Joseph, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic and maybe even Hamidou Diallo, who could interest contending teams at the trade deadline if Detroit has fallen out of contention.
DETROIT, MI
NewsTimes

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

NYJ_FG Zuerlein 34, 3:07. NYJ_M.Carter 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 14:56. Mia_Mostert 12 run (J.Sanders kick), 9:55. NYJ_Z.Wilson 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:38. Mia_Smythe 1 run (J.Sanders kick), :04. Third Quarter. Mia_FG J.Sanders 46, 8:40. Fourth Quarter. NYJ_M.Carter 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:22. NYJ_Bre.Hall 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 9:08. NYJ_Berrios 15...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
BOSTON, MA
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio Spurs

Last season, the San Antonio Spurs just missed out on the postseason by ending up in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record. Being stuck in the middle is the worst place to be in the NBA because the only two options are to add a big-time free agent in the off-season in order to make a playoff push or to go into rebuilding mode.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy