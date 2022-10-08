ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Easthampton, MA
Education
City
Easthampton, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Belchertown, MA
Belchertown, MA
Sports
Easthampton, MA
Sports
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

No. 7 Wahconah football learns from adversity to end No. 5 Agawam’s undefeated season, wins 18-13: ‘This is one big classroom’

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. As No. 7 Wahconah football took the field on Friday night, coming off a devastating loss the previous week, it looked to take every struggle as a learning opportunity. Through 48 minutes, the Warriors fought hard, knowing that No. 5 Agawam was a tough and undefeated opponent.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Oct. 10, 2022

The West of the River Chamber of Commerce was recently presented with $50,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act from the state. The presentation by state Sen. John C. Velis, D-Westfield, was held at the West Springfield Municipal Building in the Justin Morgan Auditorium. The West of the River Chamber...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Oct. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual zoom meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
whdh.com

Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass.

EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Easthampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month, a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
TORRINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Crash involving biker closes Route 10 in Northampton, injures biker

A bicyclist is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a crash with a motor vehicle on Route 10 in Northampton Sunday evening, police said. The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. when the bicyclist reportedly swerved into the driving lane and was struck by a vehicle traveling toward Easthampton on Easthampton Road, according to the Northampton Police Department. Both cyclist and the vehicle were traveling in the same direction.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Oct. 10, 2022

Frances Marthone has been named the new administrator for Shriners Children’s Boston and Shriners Children’s New England in Springfield. Marthone previously served as the director of patient care services at Shriners Children’s New England. She succeeds H. Lee Kirk who retired from Shriners Children’s New England in January and Eileen Skinner, who retired from Shriners Children’s Boston in March 2021. Corporate administrator Andrew Graul provided interim leadership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy