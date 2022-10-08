ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 5

Chanel
1d ago

I don’t get it. He nor anyone else can solve the drug problem or crime here. It’s a joke. He gets paid all that money for what??? Minneapolis just loves to give out money don’t they? But they won’t build housing cheap enough and have it run professionally to get people real help getting off the streets and whatever else help they need. It wouldn’t work anyways. The people on the streets don’t want help until they are ready for it. There is no damn excuse though for anyone to be homeless. When one tent goes up, it should be removed. There are people sleeping under bridges all the time. I’m so tired of seeing them lay there all passed out. Why are they not told, you get help, or jail. Period. And jail for a long time of need be. I’m not saying that’s a solution, but they need to get the hell off the streets.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

Minneapolis safety commissioner Cedric Alexander regrets 'tone' of tweets

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis' new Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander spent Thursday night getting pretty aggressive with residents on Twitter and is now apologizing for the "tone" of his responses. Alexander, who was appointed by Mayor Jacob Frey, used his personal Twitter account @Calex_law to respond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Enough of the two faced talking": New Mpls. safety commissioner unleashes tense Twitter retorts

Featured video is from a July interviewMINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander appeared to have tense Twitter exchanges with multiple people on Thursday night.Many of the exchanges appeared to be over criticism of the "Operation Endeavor" plan from Alexander and city leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.In one instance, a Twitter user, Amity Foster, asks about multiple police vehicles parked downtown along Nicollet Mall, noting that nine of the squads were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

1,500 U of M workers to announce whether they will authorize strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fifteen hundred union workers at the University of Minnesota are sounding the alarm on what they call chronic understaffing and poverty wages. The votes have been cast, and on Monday afternoon, university workers who are members of Teamsters Local 320 will announce whether they’ve voted to authorize a strike. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
willmarradio.com

Police group endorses Jensen for governor

(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Protesters interrupt city meeting following encampment clearing

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis city meeting abruptly ended Thursday when about 40 protesters showed up to voice concern over the handling of recent encampment evictions. Protesters interrupted the planning commission meeting shortly after it started, voicing concerns over clearing a North Minneapolis homeless encampment earlier in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Anderson
Person
Cedric Alexander
fox9.com

Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagan post office worker sentenced to 6 months probation for role in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man who worked at an Eagan post office was sentenced to six months of probation and was fined for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.Frank Joseph Bratjan Jr. was federally charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct at a Capitol building, and parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Bratjan pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced to six months probation, in addition to a $1,500 fine, $500 restitution, and 60 hours of community service. FBI Minneapolis was tipped off in January of 2022 about Bratjan's presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an affidavit says. Multiple tipsters said Bratjan had taken photos of himself at the Capitol and made social media posts about entering the building. RELATED: Eagan post office worker charged in connection to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attackBratjan is among eight other Minnesotans who have been arrested in connection to the riots.
EAGAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Crime#Community Safety#Fox 9
willmarradio.com

Police clear out homeless camp in North Minneapolis...activists unhappy

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Advocates aren't happy that Minneapolis has cleared the homeless camp on the city's north side. Minneapolis sent crews, including bulldozer crews, to the camp next to the city's impound lot yesterday morning. Those crews cleared and cleaned-up the site. Homeless activist Reed Eliot said on Twitter that the dozen-or-so people living at the camp were given five minutes to grab what they could and leave. Minneapolis Police say the homeless camp was a center for drugs and crime. Minneapolis plans to build a new affordable apartment complex on the land. A groundbreaking is scheduled next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system

The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments

Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Mpls keeps the homeless on the move

Update: One day after the publishing of this story, the city of Minneapolis evicted two other unhoused encampments. Activists estimate the total number of people forcibly removed from encampments at 210 in the past six days, notably higher than the average 70 open shelter beds countywide per night. Officials claim...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Safety and security are top of mind as Twin Cities faith leaders gather for seminar

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Representatives from than a dozen places of worship from throughout the Twin Cities met Saturday, with the focus on safety and security at places of worship. They filled the main auditorium at Westwood Community Church in Bloomington, where presenters focused on threat assessment, emergency action plans, and partnerships with local first responders."Today, we're educating church leaders on how to stay safe and secure in an open-door environment," said Simon Osamoh, Founder and CEO of Kingswood Security. "Most places want to keep the bad person out. Churches, we believe we're a house of brokenness. We welcome all individuals and that...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy