I don’t get it. He nor anyone else can solve the drug problem or crime here. It’s a joke. He gets paid all that money for what??? Minneapolis just loves to give out money don’t they? But they won’t build housing cheap enough and have it run professionally to get people real help getting off the streets and whatever else help they need. It wouldn’t work anyways. The people on the streets don’t want help until they are ready for it. There is no damn excuse though for anyone to be homeless. When one tent goes up, it should be removed. There are people sleeping under bridges all the time. I’m so tired of seeing them lay there all passed out. Why are they not told, you get help, or jail. Period. And jail for a long time of need be. I’m not saying that’s a solution, but they need to get the hell off the streets.
