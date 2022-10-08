ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison City, PA

Harrison City, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Gateway High School football team will have a game with Penn-Trafford High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Gateway High School
Penn-Trafford High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football

The River Valley High School football team will have a game with Purchase Line High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Norwin High School football team will have a game with Connellsville Area High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Central Cambria High School football team will have a game with Central High School - Martinsburg on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
