Shinnston, WV

BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Military Appreciation Night

By Sam Kirk
 2 days ago

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Best Thing We Saw Tonight was military appreciation night at the Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd game. At the end of the first quarter, the game recognized veterans and active duty members. Lincoln players wore camo uniforms and carried out the U.S., state and military branch’s flags.

