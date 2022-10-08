BC Bank Best Thing We Saw Tonight: Military Appreciation Night
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Best Thing We Saw Tonight was military appreciation night at the Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd game. At the end of the first quarter, the game recognized veterans and active duty members. Lincoln players wore camo uniforms and carried out the U.S., state and military branch’s flags.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.
Comments / 0