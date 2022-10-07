ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

fsurams.com

Defense Holds Falcons to Negative Yards as Football Soars Past Fitchburg State

Pa: Thomas Farr - 2 Ru: Frank Sims IV - 8 Game Statistics Fitchburg St. Framingham St. Framingham, Mass. - The Framingham State University football team held Fitchburg State University to negative yards of offense as the Rams defeated the Falcons 47-0 this afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Bowditch Field.
Men's Cross Country Races at James Earley Invitational

The Rams top finisher was Paul Pharmer who completed the 8K course with a solid time of 30:03. Following Pharmer for the Rams was Patrick Walsh who crossed a 30:28. Parker Winters, Manuel Miranda and Logan Crow crossed next for the Rams just five seconds apart. Winters crossed at 31:07 with Miranda and Crow following at 31:12.17 and 31:12.91.
