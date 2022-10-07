The Rams top finisher was Paul Pharmer who completed the 8K course with a solid time of 30:03. Following Pharmer for the Rams was Patrick Walsh who crossed a 30:28. Parker Winters, Manuel Miranda and Logan Crow crossed next for the Rams just five seconds apart. Winters crossed at 31:07 with Miranda and Crow following at 31:12.17 and 31:12.91.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO