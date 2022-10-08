ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Ohio House race shifts to favor Democrats after military record controversy: Poll

A nonpartisan election monitor has shifted a key Ohio House race from "toss-up" to "lean Democrat" after scrutiny over the Republican candidate's claimed military record. The Cook Political Report shifted the 9th Congressional District race of Republican J.R. Majewski and incumbent Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the latter's favor following reporting putting several of the Trump-endorsed Republican's claims about his military service in doubt. Democrats' previous strategies of portraying Majewski as a conspiracy theorist had proven mostly futile in winning over independents, but the new accusations of stolen valor seem to be tipping the scales, analyst David Wasserman argued.
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Wisconsin Senate race shifts in Johnson’s favor

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson moves ahead in the Wisconsin Senate race, as more voters express concern that Democrat Mandela Barnes’ views are too extreme. A new Fox News survey of Wisconsin registered voters finds Johnson preferred over his Democratic challenger by 4 points: 44% Barnes vs. 48% Johnson. Last month, it was Barnes who was up by 4 (50-46%).
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

These two races could decide the Senate — will Biden get involved?

The Senate 2022 midterm election map has transformed again against Democrats, and there is not much President Joe Biden can do about it. Democrats' hopes of at least keeping the Senate this November have dimmed as polls in such battleground states as Georgia and Nevada capture closer contests. But although Biden's approval ratings have improved and he has hit the road this week to survey hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and Florida, it is unclear whether presidential travel to Georgia and Nevada will help the Democratic incumbents.
NEVADA STATE
Fox News

GOP dives deep on crime debate ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON – With numerous polls showing Americans increasingly concerned about rising crime, Republican candidates nationwide are highlighting the issue in an effort to reach swing voters. On Wednesday, Ohio GOP senate candidate J.D. Vance declared himself as a "law and order" candidate while campaigning with Donald Trump Jr. "I...
OHIO STATE

