Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Uvalde schools hired officer after DPS told district she was subject to investigation over Robb shooting
UVALDE, Texas — The Department of Public Safety told Uvalde school leaders an officer the district wanted to employ was subject to a state investigation. Still, UCISD hired the ex-trooper to protect its students. But the school district fired Crimson Elizondo Thursday after CNN published audio of her saying...
Backpacks displayed in remembrance of 19 students killed in Uvalde shooting removed from district office
UVALDE, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since a small group of Uvalde parents began occupying the parking lot outside the school administration headquarters, where they have been directly demanding accountability following the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting. The protest, which has seen some community members camping outside the...
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
Uvalde school district officials to discuss retirement options for superintendent
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde Consolidated ISD school trustees will be considering retirement options for Superintendent Hal Harrell, according to a letter Harrell addressed to school district staff members. The Uvalde Leader-News tweeted Friday that the trustees will meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss Harrell's options, but there is...
Texas Rangers helping to investigate what happened to missing Bandera County residents
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in a South Texas community where multiple people were reported missing in recent months say state-level law enforcement is now assisting with some of those investigations. According to Matt King, chief deputy with the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Rangers are looking into the...
Uvalde families and Texas Democrats urge action on gun violence prevention
UVALDE, Texas — Families of victims of Uvalde along with Texas Democrats urged action on gun laws in a press conference Wednesday morning. Gun policies along with the response of the Texas attorney general and Gov. Abbott were discussed. At the press conference, Arnulfo Reyes, a teacher at Robb...
Another National Guard soldier working Operation Lone Star dies by suspected suicide
EAGLE PASS, Texas — A service member assigned to the Texas National Guard’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, died by a self-inflicted gunshot with his duty weapon Tuesday morning in Eagle Pass, according to an official document obtained by Army Times and The Texas Tribune. According to...
