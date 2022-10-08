ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, AR

Lincoln warehouse owner speaks up about massive fire

By Rebecca Brown
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQHTT_0iQuVcW200

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local fire departments responded to a massive fire at Latco Truss Warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter

The owner of Latco Truss Warehouse, Todd Hamilton, says this fire all happened in a blink of an eye.

“They grabbed fire extinguishers and went back out to the building, and it was already too late, it was just that quick; I mean five minutes, and it was completely engulfed,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says after seeing parts of the warehouse continue to burst into flames, he called the Lincoln fire department to get involved.

OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County

“Crews set up and started putting water on the fire we have contained now, and it did not extend to the other two main buildings,” Fire Chief Thomas Pinder said.

Hamilton says parts of the warehouse were destroyed but is thankful that no lives were lost.

“It was close enough to the building and you know, there’s a 1,000-gallon propane tank right next to it, so you know that everybody was a little concerned about that, so we just evacuated the building and went all the way out front,” Hamilton said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Missing: Stolen hearse from Van Buren funeral home

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police Department has requested the help of the public in locating a 2008 White Cadillac Hearse that was stolen from Ocker Funeral Home. The theft of this vehicle has affected the operation of the funeral home. A hearse is a vehicle that...
VAN BUREN, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, AR
Lincoln, AR
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Department#The Warehouse#Accident#Latco Truss Warehouse#Nexstar Media Inc
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
LINCOLN, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy