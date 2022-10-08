ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek man who survived terrorist attack completes Ironman

Battle Creek, Mich — After almost dying during a terrorist attack in Europe, a Battle Creek man's amazing recovery is reaching new heights. Sebastien Bellin has completed an Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, which includes running, biking and swimming. Bellin was critically injured at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, during...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man wielding an axe was taken into the custody of Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies, the office announced Sunday. Battle Creek: Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase. Deputies first made contact with the man at his home on West D...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Central High School#Battle Creek Central#Kalamazoo Central#Battle Creek Police#Battle Creek Motel Spent
WWMT

Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's

KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy