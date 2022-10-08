Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Fire leads to explosion in Cass County, one injured
CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Foul play doesn't appear to be a factor in a explosion that rocked a Cass County residence Sunday, according to authorities. The fire Sunday morning at a residence on Valley Road, near Robbins Lake Road, lead to an explosion around 9 a.m., according to Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke.
WWMT
Truck swerves to avoid deer, ends up in Battle Creek River
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A truck ended up in the Battle Creek River after swerving to avoid a deer Saturday, according to Battle Creek Firefighters. Battle Creek firefighters and the police department responded to the area of Bridgen Drive and Emmet Street, where the truck went in the water on Saturday morning.
WWMT
Battle Creek man who survived terrorist attack completes Ironman
Battle Creek, Mich — After almost dying during a terrorist attack in Europe, a Battle Creek man's amazing recovery is reaching new heights. Sebastien Bellin has completed an Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii, which includes running, biking and swimming. Bellin was critically injured at the airport in Brussels, Belgium, during...
WWMT
Armed man barricades himself in Battle Creek hotel, holds girlfriend hostage for hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An armed 42-year-old man involved in a domestic dispute barricaded himself inside a Battle Creek motel Friday, according to Battle Creek police. Before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her against her will with a gun, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Axe wielding man taken into custody following brief standoff
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man wielding an axe was taken into the custody of Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies, the office announced Sunday. Battle Creek: Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase. Deputies first made contact with the man at his home on West D...
WWMT
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
WWMT
Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
WWMT
Police arrest man in his driveway, find guns after shooting, chase
BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A man led Battle Creek Police on a high speed chase following a shooting and assault incident Sunday, Oct. 9, police said. Police said the man was an invited guest at a home on Cliff Street and they got a call after someone chased the man out of the house following an assault. The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Once outside the home, the suspect fired several shots, according to police. Fortunately, no one was hit by gunfire and there was no property damage on scene, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fight against Alzheimer's continues this weekend in Kalamazoo. News Channel 3's Kirk Mason is expected to emcee the event at the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday at Bronson Park scheduled for 10 a.m. Shoes made for walkin': Portage to host annual Walk to...
WWMT
Walkers raise more than $68,000 to fight Alzheimer's
KALAMAZOO, Mich — More than 300 people registered for the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's. Many of them gathered Saturday morning at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo to walk. The Alzheimer's Association says right now more than 190,000 people across Michigan are living with the disease, that does not have a cure.
WWMT
Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Kalamazoo Community Healing Centers hope to raise $120,000 with annual fundraiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo non-profit is expected to host a fundraiser to benefit children in the community. Community Healing Centers is scheduled to have their 8th annual Serve for Kids fundraiser Oct. 15 in hopes to raise its goal of $120,000. The Community Healing Centers provides specialized counseling...
Comments / 0