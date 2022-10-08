Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry Mansfield
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: O'Fallon vs. Belleville West
O'Fallon won 49-8 Friday night and continue a great season with a record of 6-1. Their only loss came to East St. Louis.
‘All Hands On Deck’ event aims to empower underserved St. Louisians
Resources like utility assistance, recruitment for city jobs and health checks were all set up Saturday for the "All Hands On Deck" community event. City leaders say they’re working to make a positive for underserved community members in St. Louis.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 7)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: SLUH vs. Chaminade
SLUH went on the road to visit rival Chaminade. The Junior Billikens won big, 42-19.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline (October 7, 2022)
The best of local high school sports around St. Louis in Missouri and Illinois. Also get professional sports updates and more.
KSDK
Today in St. Louis' top 5 weekend event favorites
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — If you're looking for a good way to spend this chilly fall weekend, Today In St. Louis has got you covered!. Here are five of our favorite fall events going on in the St. Louis region this weekend, Oct. 7-9: Soulard Oktoberfest:. Break out the...
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
myleaderpaper.com
Halloween horse turns heads in Festus
Fred Pringle’s eye-catching Halloween horse display at his home at 327 Andy Habsieger St. in Festus came about as a whim. Pringle said he spent three days building the Halloween decoration, finishing it on Oct. 5. It looks like a horse pulling a cart and is made of hay bales, pumpkins and other items he had around the house.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
feastmagazine.com
Upper Crust Bread is where bread lovers in the know get their loaves
Bartender at Planter’s House by night and baker by day, Jeffrey Moll’s side hustle, Upper Crust Bread, is quickly outgrowing its cottage bakery status. Run out of his home between near Tower Grove South, Moll is Upper Crust’s only employee. His dream? To one day expand to a brick-and-mortar location to keep up with demand.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
KSDK
Cardinals postseason brings excitement to Ballpark Village
The excitement brought many people to Ballpark Village ahead of Saturday night's game. They will have music, food and entertainment before the game.
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in traffic accident on Seckman Road
A St. Louis teenager was hurt in a single-car accident Friday, Oct. 7, on Seckman Road in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Hunter Gross, 19, of Barnhart was driving a 2020 Audi A3 north on Seckman Road west of the I-55 West Outer Road at 11:20 p.m. when he lost control and the Audi went off the road and overturned.
KSDK
Pumpkin spice and caramel apples, please! A list of fall-themed treats in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Craving some pumpkin spice? Or how about caramel apples? We've compiled a list of some tasty fall-themed treats you can get in the St. Louis area all season long. If you live in the St. Louis area, and are looking for a sweet treat or maybe...
