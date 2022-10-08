Read full article on original website
The Town of Bedford, Virginia is featured in Travel and Leisure magazineCheryl E PrestonBedford, VA
Firehouse Subs in Roanoke and Lynchburg taking donations for hurricane victimsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hurricane Ian has a local impactCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Local authorities warn against latest check scamCheryl E PrestonIron Gate, VA
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
WSLS
Heritage Pioneers beat out the Brookville Bees
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was homecoming on Friday night at this battle off of Timberlake Road. Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless, but not for long. After an impressive catch to no avail for the Bees, Heritage took control of the ball and ran it down the field for the first TD of the game.
WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
WSLS
Franklin County Eagles defeat Staunton River Golden Eagles
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Eagle’s nest is a tough place to land, and survive, in Blue Ridge District play. On Friday night the Eagles would swoop in ready to battle it out – and they did just that. After four tough-fought quarters against their distant mascot...
WSLS
GOTW Highlight: E.C. Glass takes down Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Our game of the week wasn’t short of an impressive match. E.C. Glass took down the undefeated Amherst County on Friday night. The final score of the game was 24-7, E.C. Glass. Read pre-game coverage here.
WSLS
Bennett, Louis lead Liberty to 42-24 victory over UMass
AMHERST, Ma. – Johnathan Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Shedro Louis had three short touchdown runs to power Liberty to a 42-24 victory over Massachusetts. Dae Dae Hunter and Louis scored on 1-yard runs in the second quarter and Bennett connected with Michael Bollinger for a 4-yard touchdown with 42 seconds left to give Liberty (5-1) a 21-10 halftime lead in a battle between independent programs.
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott: UVA can't put everything on Brennan Armstrong
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses how his team needs to handle adversity, can't simply put everything on '5'
WSLS
VMI falls to ETSU 44-21
LEXINGTON, Va. – In a Southern Conference showdown on Saturday, the VMI Keydets came up short against East Tennessee State, 44-21. Seth Morgan was back under center for the Keydets. He looked sharp early as he led VMI down the field with the drive ending in a Korey Bridy touchdown run for the 7-0 advantage.
WSLS
Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
WSLS
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty
The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
crozetgazette.com
The History of Woodson’s Mill
For the September issue of the Gazette, I interviewed the four men of Deep Roots Milling who are now operating their grain business at Woodson’s Mill in Lowesville. Because of limited space, I was not able to go into detail about the mill itself, so this month’s article covers Woodson’s rich history, its innerworkings, past owners, and the millers who worked there.
