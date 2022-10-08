Read full article on original website
WKRN
Reaction in Tennessee to Biden's plan to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession
On Thursday, the White House announced President Biden will pardon everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. Reaction in Tennessee to Biden’s plan to pardon all …. On Thursday, the White House announced President Biden will pardon everyone who has been convicted of...
Vanderbilt University halts transgender surgeries for minors
The Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, announced it will suspend transgender surgeries on minors after the hospital received backlash for the controversial practice.
Johnson City interchange dedicated to Billy Graham
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local lawmakers made their way to south Johnson City on Monday for the newly dedicated Billy Graham Memorial Interchange unveiling. Drivers heading to Johnson City from Elizabethton can see the new signage, which represents the final installment of the interchange. State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Reps. Tim […]
