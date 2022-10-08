Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Floyd County High School football team will have a game with Glenvar High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WSLS
Martinsville continues undefeated season, defeats Chatham 19-9
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – When talking 1st and 10 undefeated teams, you won’t leave out this one. Martinsville hosted Chatham on Friday night, and even though the match didn’t bring much to the scoreboard, it sure brought some impressive plays. Martinsville brought their defense out to shine on...
WSLS
LCA shuts out Jefferson Forest 42-0
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Of all the Seminole showdowns this year, one team has consistently been victorious. And on Friday night, Liberty Christian Academy didn’t let up. Last year’s 3 State Runner Up defended their home turf when they faced Jefferson Forest. The Bulldogs took an early lead...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
The Green Wave washes away Parry McCluer, 32-0
BUENA VISTA, Va. – The Green Wave came whooshing in swiftly on Friday night. Narrows brought the offense under the shining lights, and thanks to that, they came out victorious. The Green Wave washed away the Fightin’ Blues, 32-0.
WSLS
Heritage Pioneers beat out the Brookville Bees
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was homecoming on Friday night at this battle off of Timberlake Road. Going into the second quarter, the game was still scoreless, but not for long. After an impressive catch to no avail for the Bees, Heritage took control of the ball and ran it down the field for the first TD of the game.
WSLS
Lord Botetourt takes the win against William Byrd
BOTETOURT, Va. – The Cavaliers hosted the Terriers on Friday night. Lord Botetourt took the lead to end the half – both their offense and defense showed up strong under the Friday night lights. LB took the win over Byrd, 28-21.
WSLS
William Fleming Colonels shut out Northside Vikings
ROANOKE, Va. – The Colonels were looking for a victory under the Friday night lights. William Fleming defended their home turf without question. The game’s final score was 42-0, the Vikings fell to the Colonels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Patrick Henry defeats Hidden Valley 57-7
ROANOKE, Va. – Hidden Valley made the trip to Patrick Henry for a showdown on Friday night. The Patriots offense brought their A-game to the game. They took an early lead in the game. Trailing 20-0, Hidden Valley finally got on the board, but PH didn’t let up.
WSLS
GOTW Highlight: E.C. Glass takes down Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Our game of the week wasn’t short of an impressive match. E.C. Glass took down the undefeated Amherst County on Friday night. The final score of the game was 24-7, E.C. Glass. Read pre-game coverage here.
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott: UVA can't put everything on Brennan Armstrong
Virginia head coach Tony Elliott discusses how his team needs to handle adversity, can't simply put everything on '5'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Pitt beats Virginia Tech, 45-29
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt has taken the win over Virginia Tech, 45-29. The teams faced off at 3:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Virginia Tech had a total of 403 yards while Pitt had 496. The Hokies had two turnovers while the Panthers had one. The Hokies fall...
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
wfxrtv.com
Motorcycle crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co. kills 1
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Interstate 81. The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 north of North Fork Road in Montgomery County. VSP says a motorcycle was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver.
WDBJ7.com
Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.
CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
WSLS
Louisville backup Domann leads Cardinals past Virginia, 34-17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Brock Doman threw for one touchdown, ran for another and led Louisville to a 34-17 victory at Virginia. Domann evoked thoughts of sidelined Cardinals starter Malik Cunningham with a tying 44-yard scoring run after Louisville went down 10-0 early, and Trevion Cooley and Jahwan Jordan ran for scores.
Comments / 0