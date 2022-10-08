Christian Walker, 23, has lashed out at his father Herschel Walker after a detailed report in which a woman claiming to be the Senate candidate’s former girlfriend alleged that his dad got her pregnant and then paid for her abortion in 2009. The allegation has received huge media attention because Herschel has taken a hard stance against abortion, saying in his campaign that if elected, he supports a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions–not even to spare the pregnant woman’s life. Christian, who was previously the only acknowledged son of Walker and his ex-wife Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, (whom Herschel divorced in 2002,) is an emerging influencer and podcaster with 281K Twitter followers. His father Herschel was found to have fathered three other children, after a Daily Beast report in June exposed the Republican senate hopeful from Georgia as having a 2014 paternity suit against him for a now 10-year-old son. According to a statement given June 15 by Herschel to the outlet, he also has two other children, bringing the total to four — Christian was previously unaware of his siblings.

