IMF: Ghana talks constructive, more work needed on debt analysis
ACCRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that talks with Ghana's government about a potential loan programme had been constructive but that more work was needed on a debt-sustainability analysis. Ghana approached the IMF for financial support in July as foreign investors dumped its debt...
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
Better than Bulgaria but not as nice as Cuba: how did the US become such an awful place to live? | Arwa Mahdawi
The land of the free is heading for ‘developing country’ status, based on a UN index that ranks quality of life. The UK’s not doing much better, writes Arwa Mahdawi
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
South Korea's central-bank chief says inflation could stay around 5% through Q1 2023, warrants rate hikes
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's headline inflation is likely to stay around 5% through the first quarter of next year, which would warrant further increases in interest rates, central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Friday. "Inflation in the 5% range could continue through the first quarter of...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
Online networks emerge to help migrants reach U.S.
The number of people arriving at the Mexico-U.S. border soared this summer, reflecting growing economic and social instability and threats of violence in several Latin American countries. Over the last decade, migrants from Mexico and Central America were the majority of border crossers seeking new lives in the United States,...
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe’s populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a recording that lasted under 40 seconds made while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they do. “We have to make sure that we protect our borders and do lots of very good conservative things,” Trump said....
Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm. In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
SolGold and Cornerstone to merge
SolGold (LSE:SOLG) and Cornerstone Capital Resources (TSXV:CGP) announced today plans to merge. The two companies have had a contentious relationship with previous takeover attempts. Both had stakes in Cascabel, which the companies said would be a top 20 South American copper and gold mine if built. According to a prefeasibility study released in the spring, the Ecuador-based project's estimated after-tax NPV is US$2.9bn and IRR is 19.3%, with 4.7 year payback period from start of processing.
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
Canada posts 'tepid' job rebound, big rate hike still in cards
OTTAWA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added jobs in September but did little to recoup the losses of the last three months while the jobless rate beat forecasts, edging down as fewer people looked for work, official data showed on Friday. Canada added a net 21,100 jobs in...
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
Russian consumer inflation slows to 13.7% yr/yr in Sept, picks up m/m
MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in September, but consumer prices rose in month-on-month terms for the first time since May, data showed on Friday, adding more credence to expectations the central bank's rate-cutting cycle may be over. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply after...
Things are breaking
Gold fell $50.43 (or -2.95%) to close at $1,660.61 for the month. After several tests over the past few years, gold finally fell below the $1,700 support level as the U.S. dollar (USD) made 20-year highs and real yields made 12-year highs. In a rare occurrence, the USD and real yields have surged simultaneously the most in the past 25 years, a significant tightening of financial conditions. September saw substantial losses in most asset classes except the USD and volatility. The Fed has now conducted three 75 bps rate hikes in a row to bring Fed Funds to 3.25%, and market expectations of the terminal are now at 4.50%-4.75%, a level that we believe has severe growth consequences. Geopolitical war tensions increased further (natural gas flows shut, pipeline sabotage, land annexation, nuclear threats). But the most significant development is the ongoing crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Market tension in FX and rates have likely broken the UK bond market and highlighted the fragility and risks in the global financial system. Figure 1 highlights the year-to-date returns for various asset classes and the degree of market pain across all risk assets.
Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
U.S. to provide $240 million new assistance for migrants across Americas
LIMA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
