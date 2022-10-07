(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.

