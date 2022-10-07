Read full article on original website
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
Dollar edges higher, yen slips toward level that prompted intervention
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged back toward September's multi-year highs on Tuesday as worries about rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions unsettled investors, while the yen hovered near the level that prompted last month's intervention. Strong U.S. labour market data and an expectation that Thursday's inflation...
BoE doubles size of bond buy-backs as emergency plan nears expiry
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England sought to ease concerns about this week's expiry of its programme to calm turmoil in the government bond market, announcing on Monday new safety net measures including a doubling of the maximum size of its debt buy-backs. After finance minister Kwasi...
Stocks ease as Ukraine attacks and rate outlook spark flight to havens
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Global shares dropped on Monday after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine and as renewed concern about the economic outlook sent investors into safe-haven assets such as the dollar and bonds. Any belief that the Federal Reserve will shift to a softer stance towards monetary...
BofA sees net European government bond supply hitting record in 2023
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America expects net government bond supply to rise close to 400 billion euros ($388 billion) next year, the highest on record, arguing that quantitative tightening measures by the European Central Bank will be challenging to implement. "In net-net terms (gross bond issuance net of...
IMF: 'The worst is yet to come' as 2023 will feel like a recession for many
(Kitco News) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that 2023 will feel like a recession for many as it cut its global growth outlook for the next year, stating "the worst is yet to come." The updated forecast sees global growth at 2.7% next year, down from the July forecast...
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
Stablecoins should be subject to the same rules as banks, say regulators
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Most existing stablecoin issuers promise (implicitly or explicitly) to maintain a stable value, typically relative to a single...
PRECIOUS-Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
(Updates details, prices) Thursday's U.S. inflation data on investors' radar. Gold to stay under pressure in the short term - analyst. By Bharat Gautam Oct 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce by 13:52 a.m. EDT (1752 GMT) while U.S. gold futures settled down 2% at $1,675.2. Gold has now fallen for a fourth consecutive session, in potentially its worst run since mid-August.
Oil falls on recession and China COVID fears
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices lost about 2% on Tuesday, extending the previous session's almost 2% decline, as recession fears and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns over global demand. World Bank President David Malpass and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on...
Wall Street falls with tech shares; investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday as investors worried about the impact of more interest rate hikes and pulled out of technology shares and chipmakers after the United States announced restrictions aimed at hobbling China's semiconductor industry. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said tighter...
Services, food boost U.S. producer prices; some rays of hope emerging
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying goods prices were unchanged for the first time in nearly 2-1/2 years, offering some hope in the battle against inflation.
Fire-fighting Bank of England forced to buy inflation-linked bonds
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of England again sought to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond markets on Tuesday, expanding its emergency buying to inflation-linked debt. Citing a "material risk" to financial stability after pension firms were hit by the turmoil,...
Central Asia Metals increases copper production in 9M 2022, on track to achieve annual guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that Kounrad’s Q3 2022 copper production of 4,067 tonnes brings output for the first nine...
North Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea's recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early...
China's e-CNY has been used to pay a 51 million yuan land transfer fee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Fuzhou Institute of Foreign Languages ??and Foreign Studies has successfully paid the 51 million yuan land transfer...
Bitcoin Oct. 10 chart alert - Quieter, sideways trading continues
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Monday. Bulls and bears continue to fight for near-term technical control amid quieter and sideways trading, with neither gaining much ground and still on a level overall near-term technical playing field. That suggests more sideways and choppy trading in the near term. Stay tuned!
Fed is locked into raising rates without pushing the economy into a recession
At least according to Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, the Fed may still be able to lower inflation without a sharp rise in unemployment and without pushing the economy into a recession. An assumption that only a few believe. The jobs report for September showed a decrease in monthly gains,...
UK court says Elliott, Jane Street can sue LME for cancelled nickel trades
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A British court has granted permission for U.S.-based hedge fund Elliot Associates and Jane Street Global Trading to sue the London Metal Exchange (LME) for cancelling nickel trades in March, a court document showed. Elliott and Jane Street are demanding damages of $456.4 million and...
Nasdaq falls as U.S. export controls on China weigh on chip stocks
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a two-year low on Monday as chipmakers bore the brunt of U.S. efforts to hobble China's semiconductor industry, while investors treaded carefully ahead of the start of the earnings season. The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) was down 2.7%, after the Biden administration...
