Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
2 killed in shooting at Clayton County townhome complex
Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon at a townhome complex in Clayton County, police said.
Charges dropped against man who spent 6 months in jail for an armed robbery he didn’t commit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who spent six months in the DeKalb County Jail for a crime he did not commit will not have to go to trial. Channel 2′s Mark Winne spent Friday morning putting together a story about two law students whose work they believe proved their boss’ client was innocent of the armed robbery he was accused of.
IN DEPTH: Clayton County Prison
Off the railroad track, past the county dump, the private GEO prison, potter’s field, wrecked vehicles held by the sheriff’s department, and the police firing range, at the end of a rural dead-end road, the Clayton County Correctional Institution‘s foreboding fences await state prisoners. The Clayton Crescent...
2 shot, killed at Jonesboro townhome complex, Clayton County Police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating after a shooting left two people dead at a townhome complex in Jonesboro Monday. Authorities said the call came in at 3:19 p.m. Officers are responding to the Riverwood Townhouses at 681 Flint River Rd. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the...
Mother seeks justice in son's death at East Point motel
The mother of a man in east point wants justice and answers. That’s after her son – 22-year-old Nathaniel Johnson – was gunned down at an east point motel. The killer is still out there.
Body cam catches suspected gang member attempting to flee
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies said a gang member known to their office was captured on body cam footage trying to run away from police. As you can see in the video later posted to Facebook, investigators were speaking with the suspect when he broke out in a dash. The...
‘Angels around those bullets:’ Video captures scary moment mother, baby caught in drive-by shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jamia Ewing says it’s startling that home surveillance video captured the moment when she and her 8-month-old son were caught in a drive-by shooting. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Thank God I’m still here, thank God my son still...
2 children rescued, man taken into custody in Clayton County SWAT standoff, police say
ATLANTA — Two young girls were rescued and a 40-year-old man was taken into custody after a six-hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Clayton County SWAT was called to a home along Pineglen Drive in the Forest Park area around 3 p.m. Monday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the home as...
Sharp warnings to Atlanta City Council over stalling transfer of inmates
ATLANTA - Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is sending an urgent warning to the members of the Atlanta City Council are the "crisis" at the county jail. Pitts said blood will be on the hands of the council members whose actions are slowing the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.
Lyft driver carjacked after picking up passengers in downtown Atlanta
A woman driving for a ride-share company lost her BMW on Sunday night after a passenger forced her from the vehicle at gunpoint, police said.
Female Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint after picking up 2 passengers, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta rideshare driver says her car was stolen at gunpoint while she was on the job on Sunday night. According to police, the woman called police to a home on Central Avenue at 11 p.m. She told officers that she had picked up two men four...
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
Atlanta police hold gun buyback this Saturday
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are sponsoring a gun buyback program this Saturday as part of the One Safe City initiative. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Atlanta Civic Center located at 395 Piedmont Road NE. Those who participate can receive...
Judge denies bond for Tex McIver after murder conviction overturned
ATLANTA — A man convicted of killing his wife will not be able to get out of jail while awaiting a new trial. The Georgia Supreme Court overturned Tex McIver’s 2018 conviction. His new court case is scheduled for next month. Friends and former co-workers of Diane McIver,...
Henry County man gets life in prison for Outback Steakhouse armed robbery
Horror struck a Henry County steakhouse in 2019 when three masked men stormed in with guns, forcing patrons to hide unde...
Officer injured while detaining suspect in NE Atlanta
An Atlanta officer was injured Friday while detaining a suspect in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood, authorities said....
Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims
The Atlanta Police Department has investigated more than 125 homicides so far this year. Here are some of those victims:...
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
