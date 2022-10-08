ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

Brooklet, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Brooklet.

The Pace Academy football team will have a game with Southeast Bulloch High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Pace Academy
Southeast Bulloch High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Varsity Football

The Long County High School football team will have a game with Southeast Bulloch High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.

Long County High School
Southeast Bulloch High School
October 08, 2022
08:00:00
Varsity Football

The Treutlen High School football team will have a game with Southeast Bulloch High School on October 08, 2022, 09:30:00.

Treutlen High School
Southeast Bulloch High School
October 08, 2022
09:30:00
Varsity Football

The Portal Middle High School football team will have a game with Southeast Bulloch High School on October 08, 2022, 10:30:00.

Portal Middle High School
Southeast Bulloch High School
October 08, 2022
10:30:00
Varsity Football

WSAV-TV

SCCPSS announces Superintendent’s Student of the Month

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) has named a 5th grader from White Bluff Elementary as the Superintendent’s Student of the Month. School officials say that she was a High Honor Roll student with some of the highest marks on the Georgia Milestone Assessment....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
