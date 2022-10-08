Read full article on original website
FLAMES' RASMUS ANDERSSON CHIRPS JETS' WHEELER FOR LOSING CAPTAINCY
As teams are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the intensity shot up sharply in the latter half of the preseason. Montreal and Ottawa have had more than one spirited bout, and the Jets and Flames got into a few times last night also. This may or may not...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
NHL
Canucks Acquire Defenceman Riley Stillman from Chicago
…in exchange for Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has acquired defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick. Stillman, 24,...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Red Wings assign goaltender Sebastian Cossa to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings currently have 47 players on their preseason roster: 25 forwards, 18 defensemen and four goaltenders. Detroit will finish its eight-game preseason schedule on the road tonight at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
NHL
FLAMES ANNOUNCE EXTENSION FOR DARRYL SUTTER
Flames General Manager Brad Treliving announced today a multi-year contract extension for Head Coach Darryl Sutter. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season. Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has the 11th most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and sits just one win away from 700. At 1397 games coached, also the 11th most in NHL history, Sutter will join Hockey Hall of Famer Pat Quinn (1400 games coached) for the tenth most early in the 2022-23 regular season.
COYOTES CLAIM FORMER 1ST ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM CALGARY
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Arizona Coyotes have claimed former first round pick Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Valimaki, 24, would have had a tough time making the Flames roster out of training camp and the team needed to place him on waivers in order to send him to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Now, Valimaki has a new opportunity with a young team and will more than likely get playing time in the NHL with Arizona, instead of spending another year in the AHL.
