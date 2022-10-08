4 key New York Giants players to watch against Green Bay Packers in London includes two rookies

The New York Giants face their toughest opponent of the season on Sunday when they face the (3-1) Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Stadium in London.

This will mark the first game in London between two teams that have a winning record in the history of the NFL.

New York comes into this game as decisive underdogs as they are dealing with a rash of injuries. Receivers Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay, and Wan’Dale Robinson have been ruled out, leaving Big Blue very thin at the receiver position.

In addition to the depleted wide receiver room, Azeez Ojulari, Cor’Dale Flott, Henry Mondeaux, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor are also unable to play. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is questionable with a knee injury as he attempts to make his return after missing last week’s game against the Bears.

Head coach Brian Daboll is not one to make excuses, and he will have all of his players prepared and ready for Sunday no matter what. Every player will have to pull together and play at their peak if they’re going to pull off the upset. But in particular, you need to watch how these four players are able to perform against Green Bay.

New York Giants’ success could depend on health of Daniel Jones

The one good news on the injury front for the Giants is that Daniel Jones will start on Sunday . There were some concerns about his availability earlier in the week after he sprained his ankle in the Giants’ 20-12 victory over the Bears last Sunday. But Jones wasn’t even listed on Friday’s injury report.

Staring is one thing. However, it will be interesting to see if Jones’s mobility is compromised due to his ankle. Although he has yet to throw for 200 yards in any game this season, his running ability has been a bigger part of the Giants’ offense.

His 193 rushing yards are the third-most by a quarterback this season, and running the ball has been the offense’s best option other than getting the ball in Saquon Barkley’s hands.

With much of New York’s offense predicated on Jones’s running ability, his mobility is an important aspect of the game, especially going up against the Packers’ fifth-ranked defense in yards allowed.

Kayvon Thibodeaux still hunting for his first sack

With Ojulari out, much of the onus on applying pressure to Aaron Rodgers will fall on Kayvon Thibodeaux . After missing the first two games of the season with an MCL sprain, the fifth-overall pick seems to be getting more acclimated with the speed of the NFL game.

He had four tackles and recovered a fumble last week as opposed to having just one tackle in his NFL debut against the Cowboys in Week 3. But he has yet to record his first NFL sack, and that is something defensive coordinator Wink Martindale hopes to see on Sunday.

The Packers’ offensive line has given up nine sacks this season offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been dealing with a knee injury but is expected to play on Sunday. Look for Martindale to have Thibodeaux line up all over the field to cause as much disruption as he can cause to the Green Bay offense.

Tae Crowder has to keep up his momentum

Last week against the Bears , Crowder has perhaps the best game of his career, as he had a game-high 11 tackles and a sack. This week the Giants will face the best and most complete offense they’ve faced this season.

Green Bay looks to get the ball in the hands of their running back tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion . The two have run the ball a combined 105 times for 538 yards and two touchdowns. Jones and Dillion are also capable pass catchers, as they’ve hauled in 21 passes for 150 yards.

Much of the responsibility for holding the Packers running backs in check will be placed on Crowder. The 25-year-old linebacker seems to be coming into his own, and if he can help contain Jones and Dillion to minimal gains, it will enhance the team’s chances of winning.

Daniel Bellinger primed for a big day against Green Bay

With all of the injuries to the receiving corps, tight end Daniel Bellinger should have a more prominent role in New York’s passing game. For the season, Bellinger has just eight receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown, but the coaches like his route running and hands and are confident he can handle a bigger role.

Occasionally Bellinger has been lined up on the outside as a wide receiver. You can expect the 6-foot-5, 253-pound tight end to do that on Sunday, especially in the red zone, where he can use his height and size to his advantage if he’s matched up against a defensive back.

The 22-year-old rookie should see the most targets of his young career on Sunday.

