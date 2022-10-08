Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfers at the 2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship
After 11 years and 246 tries, Jodi Ewart Shadoff can finally call herself an LPGA champion. The 34-year-old from England shot a final-round one-over 71 at The Saticoy Club in Somis, Calif., to win the LPGA Mediheal Championship by one shot over Japan’s Yuka Saso. Ewart Shadoff was ahead...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim claims second PGA Tour win after Patrick Cantlay has NIGHTMARE finish
Tom Kim claimed his second PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin after disaster struck on the 72nd hole for Patrick Cantlay. Both Kim and Cantlay were neck-and-neck down the stretch in Las Vegas but at the final hole with their scores tied at 24-under par for the championship, the American pulled his tee shot left into the waste area.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
Full breakdown of LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok prize money payouts
It was a big payday for first-time winner Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. In his fifth start on the upstart LIV Golf Series, the former Oklahoma State standout found the winner’s circle in Bangkok and pocketed $4 million along the way. He also bagged another $750,000 for being a member of the winning team, the Fireballs, who also have Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf Bangkok prize purse, payout info: How much they all won in Thailand
LIV Golf Bangkok was won by Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, who claimed the $4m top prize at Stonehill with a three-stroke victory over Patrick Reed in Thailand. The 22-year-old Spaniard only turned professional four months ago. He was ranked the second best amateur player in the world and opted not to chase a career on the PGA Tour, instead opting for the immediate riches of Greg Norman's breakaway tour.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Zozo Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods back doing Tiger Woods things at his Pebble Beach par-3 course
Tiger Woods was spotted putting on a show at a new par-3 course on Saturday. That might not normally be news, but this wasn’t any run-of-the-mill short course designed by a no-name architect. Instead, it was The Hay, a much-ballyhooed new par-3 course at storied Pebble Beach Golf Links,...
Golf.com
‘It’s Europe versus the U.S., period:’ Jon Rahm wants LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup
After the International Presidents Cup team was decimated by defections to LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is hoping to avoid the same fate for the European Ryder Cup team. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn’t look good,” Rahm told the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, where he leads after three rounds.
Tom Kim outlasts Patrick Cantlay, wins Shriners for 2nd Tour title
Tom Kim held off Patrick Cantlay and won the Shriners Children’s Open when Cantlay triple-bogeyed the 72nd hole of the
Golf.com
Ping scores major gear upset in Las Vegas | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tour launches can be hit-or-miss. Depending on the product an equipment manufacturer is releasing, it could take weeks before players are comfortable enough with a new driver or iron set to pull the trigger in competition.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2022 Open de España
Jon Rahm won his third Open de España title by six shots with a dominating performance the 27-year-old called “pretty much a perfect week.” Take a closer look at the Callaway setup Rahm used to get the job done. Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (Aldila...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rahm equals Seve | Tom Kim’s torrid pace
It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!
Golf.com
After mystery ailment, Steve Stricker’s miraculous recovery continues with latest victory
Perhaps the best way to understand how right things have gone for Steve Stricker in 2022 is to understand how wrong they were just a few months earlier. After notching his fourth win of the PGA Tour Champions season at this weekend’s Constellation Furyk and Friends — a victory that places him third in the Champions Tour standings — Stricker had a moment to reflect on the path that led him here. A path that, as fate would have it, nearly ended his career.
