It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!

