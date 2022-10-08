Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Picayune continues winning streak, beats East Central 28-10
The Picayune Maroon Tide football team remains undefeated after beating the East Central Hornets 28-10 Friday night. “That team’s a good team… we knew coming into the game it was going to be about our effort,” said Picayune Head coach Cody Stogner. Picayune was without the team’s...
Hattiesburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Picayune Item
All Roads Lead Home’ for PRCC Homecoming 2022
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is excited to announce a robust slate of events that will highlight Homecoming next week. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead Home.”. The week-long celebration will culminate with the Thursday, Oct.13 football game against Copiah-Lincoln Community College and the...
WLOX
Ingalls Shipbuilding division holds graduation ceremony
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family gathered together today to see their loved ones in graduation gowns receiving a diploma from the Ingalls Apprenticeship program for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. “The people that come through this school are people that’s going to be the leader of...
Picayune Item
Poplarville airport has sufficient funding
Some good news was provided to the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors during Monday’s meeting, the Poplarville Airport needs no additional funding from the county. Poplarville Airport Board member Darrell Fuller said the facility’s account has about $50,000 on hand and has reached a point where it is self sufficient financially.
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
uptownmessenger.com
Prince of Wales to second-line on Sunday
The Prince of Wales Social Aid & Pleasure Club will second-line through the Touro-Bouligny, Central City, Garden District and the Irish Channel on Sunday. Prince of Wales is one of the oldest social and pleasure clubs in New Orleans, dating back to 1928. Formed by dock workers, its roots are in the Irish Channel and other Uptown neighborhoods along the river.
WDAM-TV
Pride in the Park held Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt Pride Week events wrap up this weekend. A “Pride in the Park” event took place at Town Square Park Saturday. More than 50 vendors were on hand offering various products, services or information to help members of the LGBT community. “The main...
WLOX
Smoke fills the sky as “Burn ‘Em Up in the Pass” takes place on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisers are shredding the pavement, starting their engines and burning rubber on Day 5 of Cruisin’ the Coast. One of the largest events during Cruisin’ the Coast attracts thousands to Pass Christian. Mayor Jimmy Rafferty tells WLOX News that “Burn ‘Em Up In the Pass” showcases a wide-variety of classic and vintage models.
WLOX
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
WLOX
LIVE: An old fashioned Sock Hop is getting started in Ocean Springs
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass Road near 8th avenue. Police have not confirmed that detail at this time. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
More jobs for Mississippi as Rolls-Royce invests millions to build massive propellers for US Navy
A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy. The Rolls-Royce facility, known as the Center of Excellence 2 in Pascagoula, has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. Eighty members of the company’s “growing workforce” paraded during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Sun Herald reported.
Picayune Item
Mississippi’s blessed with great Italian restaurants, including Hattiesburg’s Mario’s
Mississippi is famous world-wide for Southern comfort food – fried chicken, homemade biscuits, vegetables and sky-high meringue pies and banana pudding are just a few of the delicacies tourists list as some of their favorite dishes when they visit our state. Further south on the Gulf Coast, fresh seafood beckons those who crave fresh-from-the-gulf shrimp, oysters and fish. Despite these well-known items, less commonly discussed is the plethora of ethnic restaurants representing a multitude of cuisines. Italian restaurants are at the top of my list and finding a good one is not that hard, even in the Deep South. Last week, I enjoyed Italian food in a location that conjured up memories of a bygone era. It’s worth a detour if you’re near the area.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WDSU
New photos of missing Texas school teacher walking on Constance Street
New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes that...
WLOX
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is being identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s hit-and-run crash in Lakeshore. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told WLOX News Randall Laws, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stuck while riding his bike on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
WLOX
Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
