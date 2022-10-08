ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment

Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"

Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Shriners Children's Open Saturday tee times, how to watch

It’s time for the weekend in Sin City. For most, that means a party on The Strip. Yet for some of the best golfers in the world, it’s chasing a PGA Tour title. TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, ranked No. 4 last year on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in Nevada, plays host to the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week, and will play to 7,255 yards with a par of 71. It’s the third PGA Tour event of the 2022-23 season.
Rickie Fowler
The Associated Press

Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
Golf Digest

The clubs Tom Kim used to win the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Rahm equals Seve | Tom Kim’s torrid pace

It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2022 Open de España

Jon Rahm won his third Open de España title by six shots with a dominating performance the 27-year-old called “pretty much a perfect week.” Take a closer look at the Callaway setup Rahm used to get the job done. Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (Aldila...
