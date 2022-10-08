Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith takes swipe at PGA Tour: "It's brutal to be honest"
Cameron Smith says it would break his heart if he were unable participate in The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour again as he claimed his previous schedule was "brutal". Smith, who joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series after the conclusion of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup...
2022 Shriners Children's Open Payouts: Tom Kim Banks $1.44 Million for the Victory
Tom Kim banks $1.44 from an $8 million total purse after winning Shriners on final hole.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 Shriners Children's Open Saturday tee times, how to watch
It’s time for the weekend in Sin City. For most, that means a party on The Strip. Yet for some of the best golfers in the world, it’s chasing a PGA Tour title. TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, ranked No. 4 last year on Golfweek’s Best list of private courses in Nevada, plays host to the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open this week, and will play to 7,255 yards with a par of 71. It’s the third PGA Tour event of the 2022-23 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Kim wins in Vegas as Cantlay falls apart on final hole
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tom Kim still didn’t have PGA Tour status two months ago. Now he’s a two-time winner being mentioned in the same space as Tiger Woods and is the highest-ranked Asian player in the world. Even for the 20-year-old Kim, life feels like it’s moving at warp speed. A win in North Carolina. The FedEx Cup playoffs. The Presidents Cup. A win in Las Vegas. “It’s been crazy,” Kim said. “Definitely doesn’t feel slow, that’s for sure. I’ve just got to keep going, and I’m enjoying the ride. So hopefully, many more to come.”
Golf Digest
The clubs Tom Kim used to win the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Patrick Cantlay and Tom Kim each won tournaments late in the 2021-22 PGA Tour season. Cantlay did so at BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events, and Kim claimed his in the final start before the FedEx Cup playoffs, the Wyndham Championship. At the Shriners Children's Open, each sought to get the new season off to a quick start, but it was Kim who won the final-round duel between the two, securing the victory when Cantlay made a mess of the final hole (posting a triple-bogey 7) after rallying on the back nine to draw even with three hole to play.
Meet the 10 Epson Tour players who earned LPGA cards for 2023
Hyo Joon Jang, a 19-year-old rookie from South Korea, entered the Epson Tour Championship ranked 11th on the money list with $74,202, just $1,076 behind No. 10 Alexa Pano. Jang’s T-11 finish was enough to push her into the 10th spot, forcing Pano to head to Q-Series to earn her LPGA card.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Rahm equals Seve | Tom Kim’s torrid pace
It was a week of firsts on the world’s major golf tours. It was also a week of seconds and thirds. If this seems a bit confusing, or redundant, or even non-sensical, bear with us. Four of the top tours were at play as October’s first full week came to a close. From Florida’s east coast to Spain’s capital, and from Las Vegas to LA, the game’s finest plied their trade. Even with NFL football commanding the attention of many sports fans, golf still shows strong in autumn. The fairways and greens of golf tell us it’s time to run down the tours one more time. Dig in!
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
With the future of the PGA Tour's fall schedule unknown, what happens to Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS — It has had ten different names. It has been played on 12 different golf courses. It has been held in March, May and October. But whatever it has been called and wherever it has been played, a stop in Las Vegas has been a staple on the PGA Tour for 39 years.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2022 Open de España
Jon Rahm won his third Open de España title by six shots with a dominating performance the 27-year-old called “pretty much a perfect week.” Take a closer look at the Callaway setup Rahm used to get the job done. Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS (Aldila...
Comments / 0