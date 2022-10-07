Read full article on original website
Related
“This will only piss Dearie off”: Trump got his handpicked special master — now he's objecting
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys pushed back on a request to back up his "planted" evidence claims from the special master tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Longtime federal Judge Raymond Dearie, who was selected by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon from a list proposed by the former...
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
January 6 defendants are asking to be sent to Guantanamo Bay rather than continue enduring 'diabolical' DC jail conditions
The group of 34 inmates in a Friday letter complained about inadequate meals, limited attorney access, and guards sporting "Democrat" attire.
Phony heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration detention
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, whose breathtaking deception of New York's financial elite inspired a hit Netflix series, was released Friday from an immigration detention center but still faces deportation from the United States. Last November, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin an emergency request to remain in the United States while her removal was being processed, something she will now be able to do outside the walls of the detention center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ninth Circuit Orders Trump to Mediate with Stormy Daniels Over Defamation Lawsuit Appellate Fees
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered former President Donald Trump to mediate with adult film star Stormy Daniels over additional appellate attorney fees in her failed defamation lawsuit against him. A three-judge panel ruled last week that Daniels must pay Trump’s defense fees for her...
Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them
When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
Washington State Seeks Applications for Next Round of $1,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Social and Health Services recently announced the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is open for new applications. The fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for illegal immigrants living in Washington state. In 2020 and 2021, the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provided...
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’
During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
One major difference between the trial for Alex Jones and the Oath Keepers revives court transparency question
On Wednesday morning, in a Connecticut superior court just 20 minutes from Newtown, where 26 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, attorneys for the families of shooting victims rested their case against the right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation
NEW YORK — (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge says Oath Keepers jury won't see 'death list'
US District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Thursday that the jury in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy case will not see a "death list" of Georgia election officials allegedly written by a defendant, saying that it is "too prejudicial."
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA judges side with accused drug dealer over ludicrous claim of racism
Three judges on the Washington Court of Appeals just overturned a conviction against an accused drug dealer by using woke standards for the term “Mexican ounce,” which they’re misconstruing. Jesus Ibarra-Erives was arrested in the apartment he was living in after officers found a backpack with seven...
Freak accidental court posting offers further details about Mar-a-Lago documents
Nestled in the trove of documents snatched from Mar-a-Lago in August was a slew of personal materials, such as healthcare documents, tax forms, retainer agreements for lawyers, and more, according to a report.
More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC
WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
cryptopotato.com
US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks
The American authorities sentenced Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins to spend 20 years in federal prison. The US Department of Justice confiscated 719 bitcoins from the 35-year-old Canadian – Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins – for participating in the NetWalker ransomware attacks. At the time of the seizure, the amount of cryptocurrency equaled nearly...
Migrants protest living conditions with hunger strike at Torrance County detention center
Migrants being held at the Torrance County detention center have gone without food for days to protest inhumane living conditions and mistreatment from guards. Over a dozen men detained in Torrance wrote an open letter announcing the peaceful protest, detailing filthy living conditions, medical and mental health neglect, lack of water, long stays at the detention center with minimal communication or case information, and staff misconduct, according to the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
Comments / 0