Memphis, TN

AFP

Phony heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration detention

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, whose breathtaking deception of New York's financial elite inspired a hit Netflix series, was released Friday from an immigration detention center but still faces deportation from the United States. Last November, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin an emergency request to remain in the United States while her removal was being processed, something she will now be able to do outside the walls of the detention center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Judge Reviewing Mar-a-Lago Documents Complains That Trump Has Offered No Evidence He Declassified Them

When the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort last month, it was investigating possible violations of three federal statutes. None of those crimes hinges on the question of whether the documents that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, more than 100 of which were marked as classified, still had that status. That issue nevertheless has become a major point of contention between Trump and the Justice Department as they wrangle over what should be done with the 11,000 or so records seized by the FBI.
The Independent

‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
The Independent

Senator Ron Johnson claims January 6 wasn’t ‘armed insurrection’ but did ‘teach us how you can use a flag pole’

During a Tuesday talk before the Milwaukee Rotary Club, Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin downplayed the extent of armed threats during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol, despite the numerous protesters who were found with guns and other weapons.“First of all, there weren’t thousands of armed insurrectionists,” he told an emcee, who had asked the Republican whether he would’ve reacted to the Capitol riots the same way if they were conducted by Black Lives Matter protests.Mr Johnson pointed to congressional testimony from an FBI official who said the agency itself didn’t arrest anyone with weapons that day,...
WUSA9

More migrants bused to Naval Observatory in DC

WASHINGTON — Another bus carrying asylum seekers arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris's Naval Observatory home in D.C. Thursday morning. This is at least the fourth bus of migrants dropped at Harris's residence in recent weeks. This bus arrived from Texas with 38 people on board. The DC Council...
cryptopotato.com

US DOJ Seizes $22M in Bitcoin From a Man Participating in Ransomware Attacks

The American authorities sentenced Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins to spend 20 years in federal prison. The US Department of Justice confiscated 719 bitcoins from the 35-year-old Canadian – Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins – for participating in the NetWalker ransomware attacks. At the time of the seizure, the amount of cryptocurrency equaled nearly...
Source New Mexico

Migrants protest living conditions with hunger strike at Torrance County detention center

Migrants being held at the Torrance County detention center have gone without food for days to protest inhumane living conditions and mistreatment from guards. Over a dozen men detained in Torrance wrote an open letter announcing the peaceful protest, detailing filthy living conditions, medical and mental health neglect, lack of water, long stays at the detention center with minimal communication or case information, and staff misconduct, according to the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center.
