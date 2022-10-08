Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash caused VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. The crash was fatal....
WDBJ7.com
7@four goes live at Layman Family Farms
BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four devoted its entire hour October 19 to a tour of Layman Family Farms in Blue Ridge, with a 10-acre corn maize, pumpkin patch and family activities. Below are all seven broadcast segments from the special show.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County hosts community input meetings for River Greenway feasibility plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is hosting community input meetings Wednesday and Thursday about extending the River Greenway. Transportation officials are looking for feedback on adding and renovating potential routes along Roanoke’s Greenway. The goal of the project is to expand the Greenway from Green Hill Park to...
WDBJ7.com
New grass berm highlights beautification project at Martinsville Speedway
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re always going to be doing something different. If we don’t, then somebody’s asleep at the wheel, and it’s not going to be me.”. That’s the mindset Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell has always brought to the track founded by his grandfather, H. Clay Earles, in 1947.
WDBJ7.com
Tyler Hubbard performs in Rocky Mount for Cornerstone Building Brands employees
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -An award-winning country music artist made a stop in one of our hometowns on Wednesday for a good cause. Employees at Cornerstone Building Brands facility in Rocky Mount got their own personal parking lot party, concert included. “Getting to just connect with the fans on a...
WDBJ7.com
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
WDBJ7.com
Dick and Willie Trail will soon be extended to be 11 miles
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Get out your hiking shoes or dust off your bikes; the Dick and Willie Passage Rail Trail is about to get much longer. Henry County received a $665,000 grant from The Appalachian Regional Commission for the completion of the Dick and Willie. The trail is...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WDBJ7.com
8th annual Wine by the River Festival returns to Smith River Sports Complex
AXTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The 8th annual Wine by the River Festival is returning to the Smith River Sports Complex this weekend. The festival is October 22 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food, winery and brewery vendors and live music with various artists. The event is held...
WDBJ7.com
Scarecrow Trail returns to Town of Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - There are some new neighbors hanging out around town and they would love for you to come and see them. The annual scarecrow trail has returned. You can drive or walk around to see all of the creative faces, some scary and others friendly. Even...
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley SPCA hosts annual SPAYghetti fundraiser supper
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA hosted its annual SPAYghetti fundraiser lunch and dinner Tuesday. The dinner featured spaghetti with marinara sauce, breadsticks, salad and a drink, followed by a bake sale to pick up a sweet treat. Proceeds from Tuesday’s lunch and dinner go toward veterinary and...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Humane Society sees positives following move to central location
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dogs and cats in the Floyd County Humane Society have a new central location to live in while they wait for their forever homes. “The dogs are much calmer because they can go outside and their runs, they have more space and instead of being in a small kennel inside all day,” FCHS Volunteer Mary Weeks said.
WDBJ7.com
MVP opponents focus attention on exposed pipe
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Four years after the start of construction, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are raising concerns about the integrity of pipe that continues to sit exposed on the project’s right-of-way. In Franklin County, Air 7 provided a birds’ eye view of pipe that’s been...
WDBJ7.com
Broadcaster Wes Durham speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Sports Club had a special guest Monday evening with a local connection. Wes Durham began his sportscasting career at Radford and has since called games for ACC football, basketball, and play-by-play for the Atlanta Falcons. At Monday night’s event, he spoke about the athletic talent in the Roanoke Valley, the state of college football and the ways he thinks the sport will change.
WDBJ7.com
Charges pending after infant found dead in Halifax County yard
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending after an infant was found dead in a yard in Halifax County Tuesday. About 6 p.m. October 18, Halifax County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hummingbird Lane. Deputies found the infant already dead, according to Sheriff Fred S. Clark.
WDBJ7.com
Students at Career Academy turn helium tanks into jack-o-lanterns
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Career Academy in Martinsville prepares 11th and 12th grade students for jobs after high school by giving them real-world experience. Welding students at the academy are using their skills to create jack-o-lanterns out of helium tanks. “First you drain them out of the freon...
WDBJ7.com
Friday event honors those lost to domestic violence
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Walk in Their Shoes is an annual awareness event that takes place to honor the lives of those lost to domestic violence. On Here @ Home, Natalie & Kate talked to Salvation Army Captain Jamie Clay about this event and about the butterfly board. It’s used during the walk to hang the names of victims who have lost their lives due to domestic violence in the Roanoke area.
WDBJ7.com
Sheriff’s Office releases name of woman found dead in Botetourt Co. gravel lot
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Co. Sheriff’s Office says a woman found dead October 8 in a gravel lot at the Glen Wilton Park and Ride has been identified. Elizabeth Hensley of Roanoke was found with an apparent gunshot wound along Botetourt Road (220). Detectives also located...
WDBJ7.com
Dog-filled Barktoberfest coming Saturday to support mental services
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bartoberfest event is happening this coming Saturday to support Project Support, which “is dedicated to making sure those who suffer from mental illness understand that there is help and hope available.”. It’s an event at Roanoke’s Elmwood Park filled with dogs, doggie contests, and...
Comments / 0