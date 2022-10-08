According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Arizona Coyotes have claimed former first round pick Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Valimaki, 24, would have had a tough time making the Flames roster out of training camp and the team needed to place him on waivers in order to send him to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Now, Valimaki has a new opportunity with a young team and will more than likely get playing time in the NHL with Arizona, instead of spending another year in the AHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO