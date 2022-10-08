Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FULL WAIVERS LIST - OCTOBER 8
Teams are cutting their rosters down to size in preparation for the 2022-23 season, which means we have players getting cut and placed on waivers. Most waived players thus far have cleared with a select few getting scooped up by competitors. All but one player cleared yesterday's waivers. Full waivers...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
NHL
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames opening roster becomes clearer with waiver moves
The Calgary Flames began Saturday with 25 players on their training camp roster, plus a quartet of unavailable players due to injuries and personal reasons. After placing three players on waivers, their opening night roster has become a lot clearer. Placed on waivers were active players Juuso Valimaki and Radim...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Saturday. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach after the 2021–22 regular season. The two-time Stanley Cup champion led the Flames to a 50–21–11 record last year and a quarterfinal series win over the Dallas Stars.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
The Sabres name Kyle Okposo their captain.
After playing 529 games with the New York Islanders, Okposo signed a free agent contract with the Sabres in 2016 and has played 380 games with Buffalo
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
markerzone.com
COYOTES CLAIM FORMER 1ST ROUND PICK OFF WAIVERS FROM CALGARY
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Arizona Coyotes have claimed former first round pick Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. Valimaki, 24, would have had a tough time making the Flames roster out of training camp and the team needed to place him on waivers in order to send him to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Now, Valimaki has a new opportunity with a young team and will more than likely get playing time in the NHL with Arizona, instead of spending another year in the AHL.
