Cleveland News - Fox 8

A sharp chill tonight — but Sunday is looking nice

(WJW) — Temperatures will fall this evening from the 50s to the 40s, and in some cases even further, to the mid 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay breezy. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Take...
KTEN.com

Losing daylight as October rolls on

(KTEN) – The fall season brings lower temperatures and beautiful foliage; things that people thoroughly enjoy. But there is one autumn feature that most people do not appreciate… shorter days. In fact, October features a loss of around an hour of daylight for Texoma. The northern United States...
