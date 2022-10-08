Read full article on original website
Cleveland News - Fox 8
A sharp chill tonight — but Sunday is looking nice
(WJW) — Temperatures will fall this evening from the 50s to the 40s, and in some cases even further, to the mid 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds will stay breezy. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for several counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Sunday. Take...
KTEN.com
Losing daylight as October rolls on
(KTEN) – The fall season brings lower temperatures and beautiful foliage; things that people thoroughly enjoy. But there is one autumn feature that most people do not appreciate… shorter days. In fact, October features a loss of around an hour of daylight for Texoma. The northern United States...
The Weather Channel
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
