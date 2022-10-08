ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Jalyn Alfaro crowned 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen

ORANGEFIELD — It was quite the Homecoming celebration at Orangefield High School Friday night. Senior Jalyn Alfaro, shown here with father Jorge Alfaro, was crowned the 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen. Immediately afterwards, their was a tremendous fireworks show. Also, the Bobcats showed plenty of fireworks on the field, defeating...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
East Texas News

An offensive explosion in Huffman

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Behind their most impressive offensive output in many years, the Livingston Lions steamrolled the Hargrave Falcons 69-34 in Huffman Friday. Tied at 21 near the end of the first half, Livingston scored two touchdowns in...
HUFFMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Cleveland, TX
Sports
City
Orangefield, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Orangefield, TX
Sports
City
Cleveland, TX
Orange Leader

WO-S, Hamshire-Fannett battle to wire in 9-4A D-2 battle

FANNETT – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs fell just short in a District 9-4A Division II road showdown against the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns 26-21 Friday night at Longhorn Stadium. The Mustangs (3-4, 1-2) entered the contest with an undefeated record all-time against the Longhorns (5-2, 2-1) — the loss marks the...
HAMSHIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Celebrating the Astros!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the Astros are at Minute Maid Park for the first game of the playoffs and the Houston Life team will be there to ‘Root! Root! Root for the home team!’ Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, join Derrick, Courtney and our surprise celebrity guests!
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcats#Longhorns
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sports
Orange Leader

ADOPT A PET — Bayou ready to give A LOT of love

WEST ORANGE — Bayou is a young hound mix weighing in at roughly 50 pounds — that’s 50 pounds of furry love and affection. His favorite things are peanut butter and belly rubs. Bayou is looking for a furever home where he can snuggle up to his...
WEST ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Angel Carol Bock

Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
NEDERLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery

Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
CONROE, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Actress returns to Houston to star in new film

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy