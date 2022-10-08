Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Jalyn Alfaro crowned 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen
ORANGEFIELD — It was quite the Homecoming celebration at Orangefield High School Friday night. Senior Jalyn Alfaro, shown here with father Jorge Alfaro, was crowned the 2022 Orangefield Homecoming Queen. Immediately afterwards, their was a tremendous fireworks show. Also, the Bobcats showed plenty of fireworks on the field, defeating...
East Texas News
An offensive explosion in Huffman
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Behind their most impressive offensive output in many years, the Livingston Lions steamrolled the Hargrave Falcons 69-34 in Huffman Friday. Tied at 21 near the end of the first half, Livingston scored two touchdowns in...
Orange Leader
Orangefield finds a lot of ground chuck against Tarkington in 10-3A D1 clash
ORANGEFIELD – There was plenty of ground chuck for sale at Orangefield’s F.L. McLain Stadium Friday night when the Orangefield Bobcats welcomed in the Tarkington Longhorns for Homecoming in District 10-3A Division I play. The Bobcats and their Slot-T Offense was working with precision throughout the night as...
12newsnow.com
Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne makes week 7 'Hit of the Week'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week seven "Hit of the Week" goes to Lumberton High School defensive lineman Clayton Corne. The week seven game of the week featured Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School at Vidor High School. Don't miss 409Sports Blitz broadcasting LIVE via YouTube and on 12News Friday nights at...
Orange Leader
Vidor, LC-M open up 10-4A D1 play in style in hotly-contested matchup
VIDOR – When the season started, the Vidor Pirates were on a quest to defend their No. 1 playoff seed from the 2021 season. Well, after getting off to an 0-3 start, the Pirates proved that they could right the ship. They came away with a huge statement Friday...
Orange Leader
WO-S, Hamshire-Fannett battle to wire in 9-4A D-2 battle
FANNETT – The West Orange-Stark Mustangs fell just short in a District 9-4A Division II road showdown against the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns 26-21 Friday night at Longhorn Stadium. The Mustangs (3-4, 1-2) entered the contest with an undefeated record all-time against the Longhorns (5-2, 2-1) — the loss marks the...
Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)
Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation. In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals,...
Click2Houston.com
Celebrating the Astros!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the Astros are at Minute Maid Park for the first game of the playoffs and the Houston Life team will be there to ‘Root! Root! Root for the home team!’ Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, join Derrick, Courtney and our surprise celebrity guests!
12newsnow.com
Southeast Texans enjoyed Oktoberfest, Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont Saturday
This year's Oktoberfest was "bigger and better than ever." We have a full list of October-themed events happening in Southeast Texas on our website.
houstononthecheap.com
Texas Renaissance Festival 2022 – Your guide to dates, entertainment schedule, tickets, & more!
Ready for some 16th-century fun at the nation’s largest Renaissance festival? ‘Now in its 48th year, the Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Houston. But before we get into that, let’s cover some of the logistics. The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from the second...
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
Some people in the audience were heard booing in response to the endorsement.
Orange Leader
ADOPT A PET — Bayou ready to give A LOT of love
WEST ORANGE — Bayou is a young hound mix weighing in at roughly 50 pounds — that’s 50 pounds of furry love and affection. His favorite things are peanut butter and belly rubs. Bayou is looking for a furever home where he can snuggle up to his...
kogt.com
Angel Carol Bock
Angel Carol Bock was born on February 2, 2002, at Mid Jefferson Hospital in Nederland, Texas. As the attending nurse at her delivery, the Lord asked for prayers for a home for her and a family to take her. She immediately became our 2-2-02 baby on the wings of God’s word Isaiah 22:22 – The key of the house of David will I lay on his shoulder; so he shall open, and no one shall shut; and he shall shut; and no one shall open. It was the begging of doors, hearts, provisions, finances, Aid Workers; almost whatever her heart desired or needed was answered in signs, miracles and wonders – doors were opened.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DOGS CREATING TRAFFIC HAZARD FM 1485
545pm-Two dogs are running loose in the moving lane of traffic on FM 1485 just north of Caney Creek High School.
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
12newsnow.com
Junior League of Beaumont reveals their 2023 'Dancing with the Stars of Southeast Texas' lineup
This is an annual event to help raise money for the community. 2023 will be their 7th year hosting this fundraiser. There are 16 contestants.
Click2Houston.com
Actress returns to Houston to star in new film
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
