ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicks off Columbus Day celebrations with flag raising

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGfdU_0iQuRW1i00

The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans kicked off its Columbus Day celebrations with a flag raising Friday.

The ceremony was held in Daley Plaza and attended by a delegation from Italy along with some Chicago aldermen.

Columbus Day is Monday. The day will begin with a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii and then a wreath laying ceremony in Arrigo Park.

The 70th annual Columbus Day Parade kicks off at the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop at 1 p.m. You can watch it live right here on ABC7.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Local Life#Localevent#Italian Americans#Festival#Parade#The Joint Civic Committee#Wacker Drive
Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Chicago

Winners of the record setting 44th Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of racers gathered at Grant Park for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Sunday morning. The race kicked off at 7:30 a.m. as runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago in the record-setting marathon. Here are this year's winners according to the Chicago Marathon Twitter page:Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland - setting an unofficial record of 1:25:20. Women's Wheelchair: Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. - finishing in 1:45:48. Men's race: Benson Kipruto of Kenya - finishing in 2:04:24. Women's race: Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya - finishes with the second fastest time with 2:14:18. Not too...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy